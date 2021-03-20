How the adoption of AI has the potential to transform the EdTech industry in India

AI and ML have the potential to play a vital role by helping learners to choose their career paths in a highly efficient way

By Anirudha Khopade

The world around us is being driven by AI-based technological innovations. These innovations are not just making our lives easier by setting alarms, sending texts, or playing our favorite music but they are also learning to discern our likes and dislikes. Don’t believe us? Look at the feed on your favorite social media app. It’s filled with content that appeals to you right? That’s artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) at work. However, we have only begun to scratch the surface in terms of AI’s true potential. For instance, we are witnessing major developments in the EdTech sector where AI is being used to revolutionise the way students approach learning.

Today, AI-powered platforms are springing up everywhere. Students have tons of amazing opportunities and options to choose from in terms of universities, curriculum. Nevertheless, this plethora of options can soon turn daunting for learners. With so much to choose from, learners can get more than a little confused in picking the right course, college, career path, among others.

However, there is an answer. Learners of today no longer have to make an appointment, stand in queues, and spend the whole day at one institution, just to find out whether it’s the right fit for them. AI has stepped in to help. They can simply go online and find what they’re looking for. Furthermore, AI-powered EdTech platforms are helping students to determine the next step in their educational journey. This could even help students more than a guidance counselor can.

What to study?

There are students who go through their entire education process, knowing exactly what they want to study and what type of job they expect. However, with so many options most learners spend time going through numerous programs and career options in the hope of finding one that seems to fit. This task itself requires know-how and experience to accomplish and for a young learner that can be a challenge. Plus, not knowing what to study could lead them to become under-performers in future jobs. Thus, they choose a degree that seems popular but end up being stuck with a job that they truly hate. On the bright side, there are platforms that help these learners in the right way and this is where AI could be a learner’s best friend.

How artificial intelligence can help students

EdTech platforms that are powered by AI search engines can make things simple. Learners would probably need to fill out a questionnaire at the start. This will help the AI-powered platform to understand the learner’s potential, interests, career options, budget, location, among others. From this, it can suggest universities and study programs that match a learner. It can also help them get in touch with the institution for any other guidance. Additionally, it could offer students various profiles of educational institutions that a student can review.

Finding their calling

While most Edtechs focus on educational models and learning material, some have gone the extra mile to help students through the decision-making process. AI and ML have the potential to play a vital role by helping learners to choose their career paths in a highly efficient way.

These innovations help students decide what they should study, where they should study it, and most importantly, it helps them fulfill their educational dream in a manner that is tailor-made to suit them in every way. AI-powered search technology is revolutionising EdTech by helping these learners through predictive, intelligent site searches.

Thus, integrating AI into search engines is not only the smart option, but it is the only option moving forward.

The author is CEO, Galaktic

