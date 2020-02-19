How Tantan leveraged Valentine’s Day to gain female user base

According to the company, over 45 influencers on Instagram and TikTok came together for the umbrella campaign #VDayOnTantan

Leveraging the occasion of Valentine’s Day, dating app Tantan claims to have recorded a reach of over 2.5 million through a strategic and focused influencer marketing campaign #VDayonTantan. The idea behind the campaign was to increase awareness regarding the app amongst women in order to increase female user base. The campaign was conceptualised and executed by Topline Consulting Group.

According to the company, over 45 influencers on Instagram and TikTok came together for the umbrella campaign #VDayOnTantan, #MyManOnTantan by the female influencers and #YourManOnTantan by the male influencers. Moreover, the company also stated that on Instagram, over 30 influencers such as Nitibha Kaul, Ankush Bahuguna, Mridul Madhok, among others, gave the campaign a boost. Similarly, influencers such as Noman Uzair Khan and Harsha Richhariya, who has a follower base of over 14 million created a buzz around the campaign on TikTok.

Due to a demographic dividend and deep internet penetration, India is considered to be an important market for Tantan, Zhibai Han, vice president, revenue and International, Tantan, said. “We had drawn a special campaign for the millennials of the country, targetting platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, to spread awareness regarding the app,” he added.

“In a time where we’re literally living in the online world, dating apps are starting to make so much sense. You can actually find people with similar interests, have conversations with them about literally anything and see where it takes you! Meeting new people hasn’t ever been easier,” Ankush Bahuguna, writer, actor and influencer, commented.

For Riddhi Sachdeva, Topline Consulting Group, while male influencers attract their female followers into finding them on Tantan, the women influencers encouraged other women to shed their apprehensions and find their ideal match on the app.

