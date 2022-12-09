How SuperBottoms has made super inroads in the world of diapers and underwear

Winter is coming! And look who’s making the most of it. Diapers and underwear company SuperBottoms claims to have clocked sales of 2,000 units within the first week of the launch of its diaper pyjamas, Pallavi Utagi, CEO and founder, SuperBottoms told Bandwagon Online. She claimed that the company has not invested in its marketing. “We have always grown very organically till now. A lot of moms’ communities talk to each other, our community of 75,000 parents on Facebook, is what has driven our growth,” Utagi added. Recently, the brand launched its menstrual range, which so far has sold 12,000 units. The company sells four main categories – cloth diapering, langot, underwear, and period range, besides other miscellaneous products such as upcycled toys, swaddles, pillows, among others.

As per company claims, it has closed FY22 with net revenue of Rs 20 crore on the back of a net loss of Rs 10 crore. Brandwagon Online could not verify these numbers. “We aim to clock a net revenue of Rs 65-70 crore by the end of the current fiscal year. And for FY24 and FY25, our target is to double the revenue year-on-year (Y-o-Y),” she added.

Furthermore, the company plans to expand its presence in offline multi-brand retail outlets besides investing in advertising and marketing. “Currently, we are present in about 50 stores in India, but it barely accounts for one to two percent of our business. By FY25, we estimate that our omnichannel will account for 25% of our revenue,” she observed.

The company claims that southern India accounts for 40% of its sale. Going forward, it plans to expand to other regions. “We have targeted the northern and western markets, as there is a substantial likelihood of higher sales in those areas,” she added. Currently, tier-1 cities account for 70% of its sales while tier-2 cities and villages account for the rest 30%. It further claimed that its own website accounts for 50% of its sale, while Amazon accounts for the rest of the business.

Earlier this year, the company raised Rs 22.5 crore as part of Series-A round of funding. As per the firm, a significant part of the fund will be diverted towards marketing and brand-building activity. “The biggest challenge for us is awareness. People don’t know that we exist. So I think most of the money will be spent on generating brand awareness,” Utagi stated further.

It largely plans to spend on digital and display advertising besides using paediatrician channels to drive growth. In addition, the company claimed that it will experiment with radio advertising. Overall, it claims to have spent 10% of its revenue on marketing for other products.

Also Read: Flipkart identifies tier-2 and tier-3 markets as key areas for growth; reduces shipment cost to drive high-profit margins

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook