How strategic content creation can help save marketing overheads

By Vaibhav Sisinty

Getting attention on social media is a huge deal. There are just so many brands fighting for your eyeballs. That’s the exact reason why the costs of getting eyeballs are going high every passing day. Running ads is not practical in the long run, because the costs are only going up. You have to build a system using which you can get more eyeballs organically without spending money daily.

The way to go about it is strategic content creation and content marketing. You have to understand, eventually, every company is going to be a content company. Brands have to build a content strategy that helps their audience and entertains them and keeps them updated on what’s going on in the world.

The world’s biggest SaaS Companies invest tons of money on content. They understand how to leverage the power of content and get millions of eyeballs and go ahead of their competition. One of them is Hubspot. They come up for everything you search for on Google around digital marketing and now they get millions of hits on their website on a monthly basis. Imagine how much it will cost to get in millions of people a month regularly using performance. That’s the power of content. It’s a one-time cost, but if you invest in evergreen content, it will work in the long term!

If you are not comfortable with creating blog content, then focus on building your content library on YouTube. Video content is the future and it’s best if you get into it as soon as possible. After all, it’s the second biggest search engine in the world and people go to youtube to get their problems solved. Find out what people are searching for using tools like Ahrefs or Semrush and start creating detailed videos. Solve people’s problems and see them sticking with you. Brands like Groww and Upstox have already started doing that. They are pushing out all the content in the world about investing and stock markets to educate the common man and get them into their platforms.

Leverage Micro-Influencers. Most brands believe influencer marketing costs a lot of money but that’s not the case. To get started with it, you don’t need to get the biggest influencers in the space. You need to find micro-influencers who are putting in effort in creating amazing content and are actively trying to build a community. Influencers will not only help you sell your products but also help in brand building, brand awareness, and growth of your brand profiles as well. Since they are new to the social media space, influencers would also love to get brands on board and get started with brand deals. Leverage that.

Utilise the power of social media platforms that have the highest organic reach by becoming early adopters of the platform. It’s so important. Leverage LinkedIn, build a personal brand, generate leads for your business. The platform is giving the highest organic reach because it’s looking to get more people into the platform. Leverage Pinterest and Twitter. You have to catch trends before your competitors do to get that advantage because that’s how you get that upper hand. Use the latest features different social media platforms come up with. So many people/brands became massive after utilising the power of reels on Instagram when it launched last year. Why? Because the platform pushes people who stay active and uses every feature they come up with. Take Twitter Spaces for example. They launched a couple of months back. This is your chance to become an early adopter of the platform’s new features and build an audience on Twitter.

Leverage OPN. What is OPN? It’s the Other People’s network! Use your network. Look out for brands/people you can collaborate with who have a very similar audience to yours. I am a firm believer in collaborating with brands and people to build an audience. Look out for people with whom you can collaborate. Get them on a podcast or join their podcast for an episode. Write a guest post for them. Do an Instagram live with them or a free webinar for their audience. Bring value to them in a way they can’t refuse. That’s how collaborations work! A win-win for both parties.

In conclusion, strategic content creation boils down to these factors and it’s important to use a mix of all these in your strategy and do it consistently to get the results you genuinely want organically through social media.

The author is growth hacker and has worked with over 60 startups globally

