How social life in small towns has an online outlet today with local communities and sangathans going online

By Abhishek Kejriwal

The digital landscape in India is evolving. Social media in India has grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years, with more users logging on every day to share their experiences and thoughts with the world, build their personal brands and communities, and learn about others through content shared by them or their peers.

According to the statistics, social media penetration in rural India is growing faster than urban. A recent study by data and market measurement firm Nielsen states that rural India has 20% higher presence of internet users than urban parts of the country. Rural users’ growth at 45% continues to outshine urban users’ growth at 28% over 2019. One in every three Indians is actively using the internet today. Another interesting aspect highlighted by the study is that mobile phones have remained the key device for all internet usage across sectors. Close to 440 million users watch videos on the internet, out of which 54% are from rural India.

Rural India has historically been at the mercy of nature, in terms of managing agricultural fortunes. There was a time when video vans with big projection screens used to be the star of the show as there was no television. Nukkad Natak, Panchayat meetings were the only medium to spread news and do mass communication with people. Sangathans and village level communities were formed to discuss problems of the people and find solutions. Attending panchayat meets and events was the top priority of people, as this was the time when everyone could come together as a community, make decisions, air their views and share news and other relevant information. This is how large organisations like the RSS came into being, by working on the idea of forming smaller units at village level and collectively organising them under one ideology.

Sangathans still hold an important place in rural India, however large-scale migration of people, particularly youth from rural to urban areas presents a complex challenge that can disrupt their functioning. In a recent interaction with a president of a popular sangathan, he stated that the major challenge that their sangathan today faces is the participation and involvement of youth.

Technology is however coming to their rescue. Digitalisation is slowly reshaping every aspect of life in villages by introducing accessible e-Governance, banking and financial services, educational and healthcare services, mobile/DTH recharge etc. Additionally, those living in rural India are no longer as isolated from their urban counterparts as before, thanks to improved internet access. There is a whole generation of mobile-first rural Indians who have leapfrogged generations of technologies to the mobile phone.

When it comes to communities and sangathans, the internet is providing them a new lease of life and in fact enabling them to scale much faster. The need of the hour is for them to acknowledge the winds of change and hop on to this new medium. There are several large communities that have already made the shift and seen their reach and clout grow exponentially, that too across geographies. Some examples include Adivasi Jan Parishad, National Old Pension Restoration United Front (NOPRUF), Teachers of Bihar (an initiative of govt teachers in Bihar), Bhim Army – Bharat Ekta Mission that have seen their user base increased multifold since they went online.

This evolution is not a new process either. Since the time of the video on wheels to this day and age, the principles of Sangathans are the same but it is the media formats that have evolved and they have managed to evolve and ride the change. Today, Digital has joined hands with traditional and we are seeing people adapting to online mediums. Now Sangathans are delivering digital experiences to the members in the local language and vernacular will be the next reality. If we look at it from the experiential growth perspective both digital & traditional are complementing each other in terms of reach and frequency of the communication. Digital can facilitate both one-to-one as well as one-to-many formats of communication.

Social media for Indians serves as a melting pot of ideas of all kinds and has given a voice to the ignored. This is the reason why these Sangathans, Unions, Community groups and Common interest-based groups have maximum outreach on community platforms. These communities and groups serve as administrative, religious, cultural centres for rural India.

With growing digital literacy and language-enabled devices, there has been a rapid increase in formation of online community groups from non-urban areas. New Age Professional communities like Kisan Union, Railway Employees Association to social change communities like Blood Bank, Bheem Army Bharat Ekta, Agarwal Vivah Manch, all of these communities have thrived after moving to social media platforms as they were able to break the geographic barriers and function in a more organized manner. Admins of these groups are using the platform to connect all members under one roof, express their opinion, share important information, conduct live meetings while also finding the opportunity to monetise their membership drive and collect donations. In small towns, community groups are a new way for people to keep up with what is happening in their world and also connect with others having the same ideology and cultural interests.

On another note, as someone who is involved with creating digital services for rural audiences, I can safely say that we have not even scratched the surface yet. With 352 million internet users, approximately 31% of internet penetration in rural India, there is a lot more that can be done in terms of digitization of rural India. The future of social media is very difficult to predict given the drastic changes it went through in the past decade. However, it can be easily said that social media is here to stay for a really long time and its use is only going to increase in rural regions. Contrary to the popular perception, rural audiences are as eager to adapt to new tech as anyone else and whenever they have got the opportunity, they have made full use of it and benefited from it. The need of the hour is for entrepreneurs and developers to find relevant use cases, educate the audience about how they can benefit from digital products and build trust among them for digital products and services.

The author is CEO and co-founder of Kutumb. Views expressed are personal.

