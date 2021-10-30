How social audio-video networking apps are fast becoming the new age media platform for communities

The line of audio-video social networking apps is slowly climbing the ranks as they offer businesses and marketers the opportunities to connect with their target

By Vikas Malpani

The influx of mobile-based content exploded during the pandemic which brought with itself, a new wave of social media interaction and platforms that would change the communication paradigm that we know of today. In 2020, social networking applications witnessed a surge in installations – 9.6 billion downloads approximately in which, almost 45% of these were via smartphones and mobile devices. With users spending 4.2 hours daily on average on their phones, their affinity to connect via mobile-based social media led to the inception of a new digital medium – the social audio-video applications.

Today, thanks to the digital age and the social-distancing clause, building communities has now transitioned to virtual platforms – social audio-video networking apps being the latest example.

Social audio-video networking apps are the new face of community building and media platforms. Akin to real-time meetups, these virtual platforms allow people of similar causes to join hands and enrich their common passions. From career networking to entrepreneurial meetups to conspiracy theorists, there is something for everyone here.

The line of audio-video social networking apps is slowly climbing the ranks as they offer businesses and marketers the opportunities to connect with their target at a more personal level than ever before. In fact, more than $73 billion worth of investments are being made in mobile tech as well as mobile ad spend is at an all-time high of $240 billion. The numbers are massive and the opportunity is too huge to miss.

Moreover, these platforms are bringing in the monetisation factor that allows creators from all walks of life to receive their direct due for the content they made, instead of relying on indirect means like brand collaboration, etc. This will empower creators to leverage their creative assets on and outside the platform as well, reaching out to a more expansive and diverse audience.

A revolutionary front will continue to aid the conventional means of brand collaborations as well for content creators and community harbingers.

Audio-Video Social Networking Apps for Branding and Marketing

Social media has traditionally been confined to texts and emojis, from Instagram to Twitter, the social audio and video platforms add a new visual dimension that helps elevate the decree of interaction and engagement.

Social audio and video platforms allow listeners to interact with subject matter experts in real-time that allows the former to dive deeper into context and connect with the conversation at another level. This is the power of community and real-time conversations that have put this platform on the media map.

How can social audio and video platforms help elevate business marketing strategies?

Clubhouse alone has 10 million users, with an average session of 90 minutes, including the Q&A rounds. This speaks volumes about the potential of audio and video social networking apps to reinforce a marketing strategy and elevate a businesses’ standard.

Apart from the ticketing model, companies also need to boost their organic presence via community building and influencer marketing. For the same, they can hire trained spokespersons and subject matter experts to lead these conversations. These spokespersons should be excellent speakers, communicators, moderators, and knowledgeable in their matter of pursuit.

Social media has already decided to leverage this act of community building but something similar is being deployed by the social audio and video platforms as well.

How can businesses leverage audio-video social platforms?

While it is still too early for brands to take up audio-video social platforms for marketing purposes, it is never too late to identify the potential of these business models:

Sponsorship: High-performing groups with a large following can allow paid models for sponsorships and banner ads to expand the brand’s reach among its large following. Premium membership: Connected to content monetization, the paid membership sequence will help content creators monetize their content with the help of select paid members who invested to be a part of the discussion or the community.

And much more.

We are on the cusp of a new social media marketing revolution with audio-video social media marketing platforms and leading them from the front will be the humble, yet powerful, human dialogue.

The author is co-founder and CEO of Leher App. Views expressed are personal.

Read Also: Why should brands invest in interactive technologies

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook