How small sellers can effectively leverage the social commerce channel

Social commerce is rapidly reshaping the e-commerce industry and helping it achieve exponential growth

By Saahil Goel

There has been a sea change on the internet over the past few years. Today, e-commerce, with the help of social media, is dominating the space with numerous sellers offering an array of products and services. Social commerce is rapidly reshaping the e-commerce industry and helping it achieve exponential growth.

We’ve often shopped for products that appeal to us on social media platforms. Our news

feeds are flooded with advertisements from several brands, and, mostly, these ads go viral, boosting the brand’s popularity. How? The secret lies in marketing. Brands deploy carefully designed marketing strategies that make them stand out in the crowd, capturing the attention of potential customers, thereby increasing customer base and revenues.

However, for small sellers who are new to social media and don’t possess the technical know-how, growing their social commerce business may be a daunting task. Nevertheless, a tailor-made marketing plan can boost their business exponentially. Here are a few effective marketing tactics.

Who and where…

Choosing the target audience: The most basic step, choosing the target audience, is the most crucial. Different products and services may cater to various age groups, so it is necessary to handpick your target audience. You could map customer profiles and preferences to segregate, and choose groups that fit your product/ service the best. Once you’ve done this, the next step is identifying the platform you wish to focus on. It is best to choose a platform that is popular amongst your target audience.

For instance, if your product or service caters to a younger group of people — millennials and Gen Z — concentrating your marketing efforts on platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat would attract more consumers.

Optimising the website: A website can make or break a brand. If the website is not appealing or easy to navigate, the customer might not proceed further to browse through the products/ services.

Therefore, it is important to maintain a website that isn’t too flashy and glaring, in terms of colour and structure, that makes it challenging for customers to find what they need. Another important aspect is the information provided on your website. They speak volumes about your products and services, and the brand itself. So, ensure that there are no compromises made when it comes to descriptions and images. High-resolution images with crisp descriptions that convey the necessary information will do the trick.

Choose keywords that customers usually use, and give descriptions that cover the product’s advantages, functions and usage. This lays the foundation for creating a strong sales pitch, so display them neatly on the website. Also, ensure that the checkout process is seamless, as most customers tend to abandon the items in their cart if the checkout process is complex.

Affiliate marketing

Simply put, affiliate marketing is when brands associate with other companies or individuals to promote their products/ services and pay them a compensation for every sale made through their platform. It is easily scalable, improves brand credibility, offers higher returns on investment, helps sort the target audience, and improves customer retention. Besides, affiliate marketing yields better and faster results. Many prominent e-commerce brands offer this feature to help small sellers use their platform as a stepping stone to success.

The aforementioned are some key marketing strategies that small sellers can implement without exceeding their budget. Undoubtedly, effective marketing paves the way for better opportunities, helps the brand gain a wider reach, and is more cost-efficient in the long run. The future is all about social commerce, and sellers who make the most of the opportunities will emerge on top.

The author is CEO and co-founder, Shiprocket

