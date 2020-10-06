How Rooter is trying to change the second screen experience during IPL

Rooter credits online gaming for its 4x growth in the userbase.

Besides, fantasy league start-ups like Dream11, MPL trying to capitalise on the Indian Premier League (IPL), video content platforms like Rooter, are also looking at new ways to attract more users. Rooter claims to have a three-pronged strategy to increase its userbase. To begin with, the company has set up scorecards in ten Indian languages. Moreover, as per the firm it is the data-driven approach to fantasy gaming, which sets it apart from the rest. Rooter has tied up with Canada based firm Stratigi to use machine learning to aid its users to get player stats and analysis, which ultimately helps them create better fantasy teams. “This sports-data model and fantasy data model is first in India. We have rolled this out for IPL for now, but will increasingly move into more domains,” said Piyush Kumar, founder and CEO, Rooter.

While the service is free for now, Kumar is thinking in terms of making it a subscription-based model. “We will either roll out a subscription model in the middle of this tournament or the next tournament,” he said. The on-going IPL matches and rise of online gaming in India has also contributed to an increase in userbase. The company claims to have 13 million users, with an active user base of 6 million. “We are looking at 15 million monthly active users and 25 million total users,” Kumar iterated while also highlighting that the company now has 200 users doing simultaneous commentary on its platform.

The company credits online gaming for its 4x growth in the userbase. It had raised an investment earlier this May and is now prepping for a Series A round. And, is planning to raise $8-10 million. Kumar also highlighted that Rooter plans to hold its first esports tournament based on Call of Duty soon. However, there is still time until Rooter turns cash flow positive.

“This is a growth market, and we are not chasing positive cash flow for another 1-1.5 years,” Kumar highlighted. But, with more players entering the market and vying for content space, Rooter’s road to success is not easy. The company has not inked any distribution deals after the Coronavirus. It’s funding round of $1.7 million helped it bag PayTM First Games as a strategic partner.

In an earlier interaction with FE Brandwagon, Kumar had stated the next phase of transition would be user monetisation, where they will be able to charge 15%-18% commissions from the amount received by content creators.

