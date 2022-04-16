How OTT viewership has evolved from single viewing to family experience

By Divya Dixit

Television was a huge factor over which families bonded at home back in the day. Classic television shows like Ramayana and Mahabharata in the 80s, Hum Paanch in the 90s, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2000 were a spectacle that the entire family enjoyed. A collective viewing experience was not a choice but a natural progression given the pace of technology, and most Indian homes owned a single television. But as technology progressed, internet penetration levels increased in the country, and with the advent of OTT, viewing patterns witnessed a monumental shift towards individual viewing experience. With highly affordable internet rates, India’s number of active Internet users is expected to increase by 45% in the next five years and touch 900 million by 2025 from around 622 million in 2020 as per the IAMAI-Kantar ICUBE 2020 report.

Another boost to viewers turning to OTT came during the pandemic’s last two years. As shoots on television shows crawled to a halt, viewers increasingly turned their attention to OTT platforms for fresh narratives. Several reports showed that viewing content on OTT platforms increased by two to three hours daily. According to MICA Ahmedabad, in their “Indian Over-the-Top (OTT) Platforms Report 2020”, the highest amount of OTT content in India was consumed by young male audience in 2020.

Over the years, OTT has emerged as a powerful platform to showcase a diverse and eclectic variety of content to viewers. With the living room becoming the common room for work and play, the center of family life, they now want to see more content that can be enjoyed together. Content on the OTT landscape is seeing a shift. As is the audience. If a few years back, OTT meant individual viewing experience as people saw their favorite shows on their phones, laptops or tablets, now it has historical shows and family dramas. Pandemic created consumption shifts, bringing it to a full circle. This unprecedented event led to the emergence of co-viewing and the ‘living room experience’ at a wide scale. It was further fueled on the back of connected devices which saw increased sales across not only the country but the globe. Content creators are engaging with the mood of the nation and fueling the family viewing narrative.

Even though digitisation has enabled the removal of market entry barriers and fueled consumption of video ecosystem, the market is far more sensitive today price wise than it was in the traditional TV ecosystem. In the future, the case for wallet share for an app becomes more robust when audience can find individual as well as family viewing on the same platform. As the content consumption on smart TVs increases and subsequently connected devices sales increase; the UI/UX of apps on these devices will improve and we will see a phenomenon of further rapid adoption of OTT as it transforms into a solution for all the entertainment needs from music, news, sports, movies, original, catch up and kids’ entertainment. Content will become device agnostic, ensuring parallel tracks of individual or inclusive viewing.

The author is SVP – revenue and marketing of ALTBalaji. Views expressed are personal.