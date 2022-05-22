How new-age brands are harnessing the real power of influencer marketing

By Deepti Karthik

How often have we purchased a shampoo because our favourite beauty influencer recommended

it? Or visited a new restaurant in town because a popular food critic called it an almost Michelin

star? Over 50% of consumers in a poll by McKinsey state that word-of-mouth and social media are

their preferred ways to discover new brands.



When a brand partners with an influencer, the brand is essentially sanctioning – even supporting –

the influencer’s persona, message, and content.



As a result, over 80% of influencer marketers consider a creator’s content quality to be the biggest

factor when negotiating rates. Because you as a brand do not want to associate with what can be

perceived as low-quality or objectionable content. The lower a content creator’s output quality

looks, the more of a risk you’re taking with the image of your brand.



Marketers using influencer marketing increased by 17% between 2019 and 2022



The pandemic did more favours to the influencer marketing industry where with no option to

actually step out and try a product physically, consumers have turned rapidly to online venues for

shopping, entertainment, and conversation. This has had the effect of increasing the reach and

engagement of influencers, and thus magnifying the effectiveness of brand partnerships with these

trusted, online voices. In fact, according to a 2021 report, roughly 56% of consumers between 18

and 24 years old and 47.5% of 14- to 17-year olds have made at least one purchase on a social

platform.



As per a survey by emarketer, there has been a steady and significant predicted growth in the

percentage of marketers that use influencer marketing.



55.4% of marketers leveraged influencer marketing in 2019, which grew to 72.5% in 2022, for a total

increase of 17.1%. This number includes both paid and unpaid partnerships between brands and

influencers.



Capturing new audiences



In the case of new age D2C brands, and specifically fashion brands, it is all the more important to

create the right quality of content to build the right imagery you want people to associate with the

brand.

The influencers importantly are not always those with only a huge number of followers. They bring

with them the ability to influence others through trust, authenticity and relevance. When it comes to

making an influence, reliability and credibility are the most significant factors. People of colour,

gender-nonconforming people, immigrants, people with disabilities, and/or creators promoting body

positivity exist and come with their own set of loyal audience. Their content is often a huge factor

impacting buying decisions, and therefore cannot be put on less priority.



When calculating ROI on content marketing, it is important to divide the cost between production

and brand awareness media spends, knowing fully well that content marketing adds to brand equity

and other brand health scores. It’s a long term strategy, and not a short term tactic.



The economics of influencers

This is where brands are using micro-influencers as an effective option since they are able to reach

bespoke audiences through more relatable storytelling. Besides keeping consumers informed about

the latest trends, these influencers are also reducing the need for them to check fashion magazines

periodically. Brands have in fact observed much higher conversion rates by partnering with micro-

influencers – if they are chosen well.

To summarise, creators are becoming brands in their own right, and marketers should treat them as

such. Think of creators as publishers: Focus on finding relevant audiences and building relationships;

not simply followers and reach.

The author is senior vice president, DaMENSCH

