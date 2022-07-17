How metaverse is changing the influencer marketing dynamics

By Vaibhav Pathak

We have seen the snippets of what Metaverse can do in the world of advertisement from Samsung, Apple, and various tech companies to introduce their products to a greater mass and to the new audience. However, if we think about Metaverse and Influencer marketing then we soon reach the conclusion that the market is yet to be established or well, is on the brink to create the new world of marketing.

Currently, we see the influencer economy playing a huge role in the advertising industry, from generating massive brand awareness to making creative content around different brands. This not so new found ability to add a personal touch to a product or a brand in order to reach and engage with a larger mass of audience and the ease that is provided by apps and internet is exactly what is bringing in more brands onboard to start participating in influencer marketing.

As the world of influencer marketing grows, we are witnessing a rise in the number of people entering the world of content marketing and content creation, to get on the bandwagon of the influencer economy. There are now types of influencers in the fashion, lifestyle, dance, comedy, gaming and many more categories, which hence pushes the market in a new direction, a direction that involves brands and influencers churning out more and more content to entertain a new set of audiences.

With this rise in people creating more content to reach more masses to reach more brands to create an economy that is so perfectly balanced, also gives the ability to create new platforms to make this flow more ‘personal’. That’s where Metaverse comes into play. It just makes the very aspect of creating content and marketing products to a particular niche more profound.

Although it is a new format of accessing the internet, the conversion on social media will be much faster compared to apps like Instagram, YouTube or TikTok, as it is already being developed as a standalone ‘social world’ and less of ‘social media’.

The influencer marketing dynamics will change in a drastic manner, as it will now bring more and more brands to directly reach the audience and make the influencers their connecting dots to do so.

As we have seen in past few months brands like Zara and McDonalds, have opened their first ever metaverse showroom and to market it, they have used multiple influencers and their metaverse characters to create content on the first ever Metaverse advertisement campaign, which in itself shows the sheer potential Metaverse holds for Influencer marketing.

There are obviously pros and cons of every structure in the world of marketing but honestly it is all about how you cope with the trends and the tech that goes hand in hand to create something so fantastic that it touches lives, and with metaverse you might soon be able to touch lives in ways that are out of our imagination for now.

It is a dynamic world, because it will reward those who are creative, it will have an audience for everything and a product and source of entertainment for everyone.

The author is co-founder of The Girlfriend Box (TGB). Views expressed are personal.

Read Also: ESPN+ streaming price to jump 43% to $9.99 per month

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook