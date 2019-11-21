How Mentos spreads smiles with its latest campaign CompliMentos

The CompliMentos campaign builds on the insight that sharing compliments is a nice way to connect.

Mentos from the house of Perfetti Van Melle rolled out its latest campaign CompliMentos on Thursday in India. The campaign is part of the Mentos’ global brand proposition “Who says no to Mentos” and will be active in India during the months of November and December 2019. The campaign’s promotion will see every Mentos roll feature a compliment pre-printed on the pack.

The campaign is riding on the back of the belief that millennials and Generation Z thrive on expanding their social circle, meeting new people from different backgrounds and interests. The CompliMentos campaign builds on the insight that sharing compliments is a nice way to connect. Comments such as “You and I are MINT to be”, “You are the sweetest part of my heart” are just some examples of the several different CompliMentos pre-printed on the pack.

“As a product, Mentos has enjoyed great adulation from Indian consumers. With this new introduction, we hope to help start great conversations via exchange of compliments printed on the wrapper. This campaign shall also be supported on Digital and on-ground medium,” Rohit Kapoor, head, marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India said.

The launch is being supported with heightened visibility in modern trade channel apart from the digital and social media engagements. The brand is also releasing a digital video highlighting the campaign to be used for promotions as part of the digital engagement. Further, for a limited time, consumers can visit the Mentos India website wherein they have the option to personalise the Mentos rolls with messages and send to their friends and family.

Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd. (PVMI) is a fully owned subsidiary of the global confectionary conglomerate Perfetti Van Melle, headquartered in Amsterdam. Having started India operations in 1994, PVMI’s has a distribution footprint spanning 4 million outlets pan-India with manufacturing facilities in Manesar (Haryana), Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Karanaipuducherry (Chennai).