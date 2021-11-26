How marketers can boost their earnings during the Black Friday sale 2021

Data shows Millennials spent the most money on Black Friday deals

By Neha Kulwal

Black Friday is always considered a huge opportunity for marketers to attract customer attention, build brand awareness and boost revenue. It is the most popular sale event where online and offline stores showcase their deals and lucrative discounts and considering the scale of the event one can leverage their audience’s interest to improve their revenue by using effective Black Friday ad campaigns.

Here are four tips to maximise the potential of this sale leading to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Explore different marketing channels

The best strategies during any special sale event vary from channel to channel. In order to put your hands in the right direction, it is advisable to take a closer look at all your marketing channels and analyse their performances from their past scales. Usually, in such scenarios, marketers look keen to invest more on cost-effective and performance-based channels like affiliate, Admitad Affiliate where brands are offering increased payouts, special promo codes, additional lucrative deals and many more. Such channels not only give them ROI but also let them go a level further to test and try a variety of traffic sources like cashback and coupons, loyalty programs, social media which can play a major role during the sale event.

Be ready with the basics

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale will be taking place one after another. To seize the opportunity, you must optimise your website traffic by regularly updating the content that is relevant for the audience. During sales, ad space costs more and it especially matters for affiliates, so make sure that your budget will be enough for Black Friday. Not to forget if you have mobile traffic, check that the mobile version of the advertiser’s website loads fast and properly so that at the end all your efforts do not go in vain. Overall, it is important to keep a check on the sales date as some advertisers prefer to open up the sale a day or two before the main sale.

Promote offer category based on your audience niche

Before the main sales begin, take a closer look at your audience base, their choice and recent buying behaviour. You can make the black Friday sale campaigns a win-win for both you and your customers but If it’s not tailored for your customers, it’s not going to make anything for you. Usually, advertisers share their own creatives that immediately build associations with discounts and sales festivals. Using such materials can help you communicate the message easily and ensure that the customer makes the purchase decision having received the sales information from your channel. It has also been observed that millennials are the key spenders on Black Friday deals. Thus it might be more effective to reach out to them with their most handy communication tool- Telegram which is the most commonly used channel for online shopping by them.

Utilise relevant tools

In the online space, there are many tools available that can help you to monetise your website as well assist you to attract users effectively. You might already be acquainted with some of the tools or are planning to do so. Using at least the two following tools will ease your life greatly: they are multifunctional and rather helpful – Extension for Google Chrome and Telegram Bot.

After adding the Admitad extension to your chrome browser, the publisher can see the main details of the affiliate program in the browser window of the advertiser webpage. Also, any unique deeplink can now be created literally in one click. The tools tend to be highly recommended and useful for the bloggers.

Telegram Bot by Admitad is the tool that immensely helps to work with the affiliate programs from any device where this messenger is installed. The Bot is useful as any telegrammer can create a short link for their users and at the same time can keep a check on their earnings.

These simple practices will help you surpass your last year’s performance, we expect this sales period to turn out far better than 2020. More and more users buy online, and the discount period will only boost their activity. Not to forget that Cyber Monday comes after Black Friday, so some users may avoid the craze about Friday and decide to shop on Monday. So remember to be more proactive and let your creatives stay a little longer.

The big sale event is the time to nail it.

The author is country manager, Admitad Affiliate India

