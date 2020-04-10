How InMobi Group restructured its business to fuel growth

Around 14-15% of digital media (mobile apps) in India currently is bought programmatically, compared to 30-34% in the US

InMobi Group restructured its business last year into InMobi Marketing Cloud, content platform Glance and big data company TruFactor, to establish a stronger foothold in the mobile marketing landscape. Abhay Singhal talks to Devika Singh about bridging the gap with Google and Facebook, the challenges in the adoption of programmatic advertising in India, and more.

How has the business changed post restructuring vis-à-vis the synergy between your three verticals? How much does each contribute to revenue?

There are three things that are very important to a marketer in the mobile space: first is the property on which they run the ads, second is the software they use to run it, and third is the data that helps them make these decisions. Our three businesses serve these three needs. For example, consider a retail giant who wants to run ads to get more footfall to its stores. Glance is a platform on which they can run these ads, TruFactor provides data to help them understand which customers to target, while the IMC software allows them to put these things together and target them effectively. We have always had synergy between these three businesses; however, the restructuring was done to clarify it to the outside world.

IMC, which has been in the business for 11 years, still contributes 90% to our revenue; the objective of the other two businesses at this point is to build scale.

InMobi is in direct competition with Google and Facebook who have an edge when it comes to consumer data. What differentiates you?

This is where Glance comes into the picture. We have tied up with several smartphone manufacturers to bring content directly onto the smartphone lock screen. The platform already has 100 million users at this point, and we believe, in two-three years, it will have 500 million users across the world. We are building this B2C property to bridge the gap with giants like Google and Facebook.

We are also working with local telecom companies to unlock their data assets and partnering with them to build a large advertising business. We have such a partnership with Sprint and two other telcos in the US. Google has a lot of data; we are not trying to compete with it. But we also have some unique assets which will help us.

How different is the Indian market from your top markets like the US and China when it comes to mobile marketing?

India’s contribution to our business currently stands at 10-15%. We have about 700-800 app partners in the country, out of our global base of over 20,000. Back in 2011-12, India used to lag in comparison to the US by five years, when it came to innovation in the mobile marketing space. But the country has closed this gap now and, in some cases, it is ahead of the global trend.

How poised is India for programmatic advertising?

Around 14-15% of digital media (mobile apps) in India currently is bought programmatically, compared to 30-34% in the US. Though the gap is big, in the next three-four years, India could reach 50%. The biggest challenge in this journey is our lack of risk-taking ability and the size of the budget.

Multinational corporations are the biggest advertisers here, and they tend to rely on innovations being perfected globally and then being adopted in India. So that is a roadblock. Also, most of the companies have originated from the US, and they are unable to customise things at the speed required in the Indian market. Lastly, there is a lack of talent, as digital media has come into the mainstream since only five-seven years here, as compared to the US, where it has been around for almost 20 years now. A combination of these three factors makes the adoption of programmatic advertising difficult in India.

What will be the impact on your business with marketers scaling down ad spends in the wake of Covid-19?

Yes, we have been impacted, but probably not as much as other companies. China, which is our second largest market after the US, is already bouncing back. So, while the US market will be hit by 20% this quarter, China will make up for it.

