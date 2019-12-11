How FILA and Airbnb gave a new twist to influencer marketing

Through the campaign, the two brands depicted a storyline that included sharing a home to correct a set of attire or footwear for every occasion

By Priyanka Gupta

FILA, one of the leading international sports-fashion lifestyle brands, recently, initiated an influencer marketing campaign, in association with Airbnb. Rolled out on Instagram, during Milan Fashion Week this year both the brands engaged with celebrities such as Rohan Shreshta, Riaan George, Jamal Sheikh, Atisha Khan and Guru Randhawa. The campaign was developed on the premise that consumers including men and women who belonged to the premium segment have similar purchase patterns. Interestingly, both the brands have a similar target consumer which mostly includes Gen Z and millennials. According to Amanpreet Bajaj, country manager, Airbnb India, the collaboration with FILA for Milan Fashion Week was based on creating content which would truly resonate with millennials. “Today, millennials account for a quarter of the world’s population and they will dictate all future trends, be it fashion or travel. Our joint effort with FILA is an augmentation of that worth,” he said.

As part of the campaign, celebrities participated in FILA SS20 runway at Milan Fashion Week. And while they were pictures wearing apparel from FILA on the runway, at Milan they stayed at Airbnb homestays. Through the campaign, the two brands depicted a storyline that included sharing a home to correct a set of attire or footwear for every occasion. As per Sehgal, the aim has been to create a pre-defined content for each of the brands, which can be further disseminated over the next few months. “This would be disbursed across multiple mediums through strategic communication. Each of us together and individually would evaluate the increase in qualitative and quantitative brand recall, brand conversations, affiliate messaging and traction for business to a certain extent in isolated markets over the next few months,” he noted.

Interestingly, both the brands opted for the influencer marketing route over the traditional formats. “We chose the influencer marketing route simply because we felt that would be the most honest representation of our brands. The idea was to showcase five to six creative ad directors coming together to showcase the point of view of the brands yet remaining true to their own identity,” Sehgal added. FILA claims to have posted strong growth in metros as well as mini-metros. The brand claims to be getting a good response from North India and certain pockets of South India also. It is currently focusing on increasing its retail footprint while growing other channels such as e-commerce and offline retail. The brand rolled out a national campaign across traditional medium last year. It claims that marketing spends on digital have gone up this year.

