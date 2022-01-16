Over the years, social media has gained prominence to become one of the most influential and critical virtual spaces, which is not only utilised for networking but also for advertising a brand digitally

By Amol Roy

Social media has been enjoying its all-time high for quite a while now. The outbreak of the pandemic further accelerated its infestation due to the rise in penetration and usage of the internet. Each and every organisation, no matter small or corporate giants, took the digital route for their survival as it appeared to be the only viable solution. Undoubtedly, over the years, social media has gained prominence to become one of the most influential and critical virtual spaces, which is not only utilised for networking but also for advertising a brand digitally. These platforms aid businesses to connect with a large number of customers, increase brand awareness, and boost leads as well as sales. With more than 500 million people in India using social media, according to Statista; the users and engagement on major platforms seem to be on the surge.

Let’s explore how effective social media campaigns can grow a business two-fold:

Grows customers with a small budget: Advertising through effective social media campaigns is certainly one of the most affordable means of marketing a brand on the digital front. With a myriad set of tools accessible on these social media forums, the firms can cost-effectively market their products and services. They can walk towards the path of growth by simply being consistent while posting engaging as well as relatable content for the audience. This is easily possible by utilising the SEO (search engine optimisation) technique, where the companies can use the most trending keywords and upgrade their rankings. This further helps in increasing the traffic on the social media profiles of the brands, which eventually leads the customers to their websites. Thus, organisations can establish a strong presence online even if their budgets for advertisements are smaller.

Let the brands know their competitors better: With nearly every other firm turning the social media way, this is a great opportunity to know the competitors better and comprehend the strategies that they are carrying out to draw in their audience. You, as a brand, can analyse the content that they are posting and acquire ideas from the same. Based on the quality research that social media marketing campaigns help in doing, you can easily examine how you can do better than your competitors.

Increases brand awareness: To draw in a large number of customers, it is significant to establish brand awareness first, where the potential purchasers are very much aware of your image in the market. This is done by creating inventive, outwardly engaging and visually appealing content that can grab the eye of every single possible client, making them mindful of the firm’s existence. Successful social media campaigns help brands to remind their target audience that they exist. Right marketing strategies will imprint a firm’s name on everyone using social media networks.

The bottom line

Clearly, social media marketing campaigns are significant for every other brand to survive as well as thrive during such unprecedented times. They need to expose themselves to a large number of consumers if they wish to reach new heights. Social media marketing campaigns, which are a major part of the digital marketing strategy, seem to have a lot of potential to drive valuable results. Thus, operating a business in this digital-driven era can turn out to be of great benefit only if brands leverage the right tech methodologies to their full potential.

The author is founder, The Shutter Cast

