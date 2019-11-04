How ed-tech firm BYJU’S is capitalising on its association with the Indian cricket team

As per the firm, its marketing expenditure has gone up over the year, on the back of an increase in revenue.

Ed-tech firm BYJU’S , an entity of Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, move as the new official sponsor of the Indian cricket team, served two objectives, the company claims. “While BYJU’s has been able to create its place among users in India, the tie-up with the Indian cricket team allows to further grow the brand. We have come a long way from the very first campaign, which said, ‘Make your child fall in love with education’. With the new campaign, we want to say that learning is an on-going process, so one should never stop,” Mrinal Mohit, COO, told BrandWagon Online. Early this month, the ed-tech firm replaced the Chinese mobile handset brand OPPO as the official sponsor for Team India (Cricket) until March 2022.

On a standalone basis, the ed-tech company’s advertising spend rose 71.2% to Rs 185 crore in FY18 from Rs 108 crore in FY17, according to regulatory filings sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler. Documents further revealed that the company spent Rs 2.97 crore on sponsorship. While marketing expenses stood at Rs 54.7 crore, it’s business promotion expenses were Rs 128 crore.

According to Mohit, digital remains a cost-effective medium and allows the company to design a better strategy that further helps in getting a better yield in terms of return-on-investment (RoI). “On digital, we use a combination of channels including display, banner besides advertising on YouTube. Additionally, we use TV, print and outdoor. The current campaign will have a similar media mix,” he explained.

Conceptualised and created by Spring Marketing Capital, the campaign propagates the feeling of togetherness that Cricket brings to Indians. The spotlight, however, is on encouraging and inspiring people to never stop learning.

As per the firm, its marketing expenditure has gone up over the year, on the back of an increase in revenue. However, the cost of customer acquisition has dropped by 25%, claims BYJU’S. Further, as per the ed-tech firm, its daily organic downloads are close 50,000-60,000. “During our campaigns around cricket matches, we have noticed a big spike in our number of downloads. In fact, our last set of advertisements with Shah Rukh Khan received the highest recall among celebrity endorsements during the 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket, according to a survey by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB),” he noted.

The company posted a 97% increase in revenue to Rs 490 crore in FY18, when compared to last fiscal. Further, its net loss narrowed 53% to Rs 29 crore during the same fiscal. ENDS