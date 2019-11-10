How Durex ‘unbores sex’; Reckitt Benckiser rides on digital and TV to promote its new range of condoms

In the last 18 months, Durex as a brand has clocked more than a 50% increase in sales.

‘Sex is boring’ and 74% of Indians want to try something new in bed, revealed sexual wellness brand Durex in its latest campaign. With this campaign, Durex from the house of Reckitt Benkiser (RB) has entered the mass segment, as it rolled out flavoured condoms including bubblegum, wild sea and, vanilla popsicle. “Flavour dominates nearly 65%-70% of the condoms market. While Durex is well placed in the premium category, as a brand it lacked a foothold in the mass segment. The roll-out of the new flavoured variants allows it to capture the mass segment. Further, it is a segment which is dominated by chocolates and vanilla and in order to be distinctive we created three different flavours,” Pankaj Duhan, CMO, Reckitt Benkiser (RB) South Asia Health, said.

Reckitt Benkiser (RB) claims that in the last 18 months, Durex as a brand has clocked more than a 50% increase in sales. As per the industry estimates, the size of the condoms market is Rs 1,500 crore and nearly 65% of it is dominated by flavoured condoms. In the premium segment, the company currently sells a pack of 10 for Rs 200. Besides, it’s another range called, ‘ Mutual climax’ is being retailed for Rs 300, for a pack of 10. The new range of flavoured condoms is being sold for Rs 150 – a pack of 10.

As a precursor to the launch, Durex launched a digital campaign on Thursday, initiating a debate on social media which featured celebrities, among others. The brand also hosted a chat show, featuring actors Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar as ‘sexperts’. Additionally, the brand also got Chetna Pande and Karan Wahi to discuss ‘ How to un-bore in bed’.

According to Duhan, the core marketing strategy of Durex has always been to engage and drive the conversation. Moreover, to drive engagement on, the company has created a host of video on topics around men and women fulfilling their fantasies. Created by Havas Worldwide, the television commercial is currently on air across television channels and on digital. “While digital plays a significant role in our marketing campaigns, we aren’t restricted to any particular medium,” he added.

As for its distribution strategy, besides using Reckitt Benkiser (RB) channel, Durex will focus more on pharmacies. “We are going to focus on pharmacies to drive the new range as more than 88% of the sales takes place in pharmacies. However, Reckitt Benckiser has a significant distribution power, hence, we are looking to take the brand deeper by exploring RB’s distribution network. This new range when complemented with the premium ranges we have, gives us a very balanced portfolio to play at the higher end of the segment as well as the middle-end of the segment,” he added. With this, the brand will compete against a host of flavoured condoms such as Manforce, Skore, among others.