How digital has revolutionised work from home

With companies worldwide asking their employees to work from home, a whole new way of life, work and social interaction has swept across countries. Social distancing, while effective in inhibiting the effects of the pandemic, has created new challenges in the business world. Business leaders are now battling low motivation levels, loss of productivity, miscommunication, and lower business output, in addition to the added pressure of ensuring that all administrative processes continue to support employees.

Working from home, isolated from colleagues and restricted from social interactions outside the home can be personally and professionally challenging. For companies that offer digital marketing services, there is a silver lining around that dark cloud. Since the “digital” world allows you to work from anywhere as long as you have a computer and a good internet connection, you’ve won half the battle. Your “goods” can be produced remotely, from your living rooms or dining tables. To win the other half of the battle, here are some ideas, strategies and tools that will help you work from home, be an effective leader and contributing part of a team.

Maximise output

If done right, working from home can prove beneficial for a business with the right leadership, planning and execution. In India, the average commute to and from work is two hours a day. Right there, you are saving 10 hours a week, which is an entire day of work every week! Here are some strategies and tools to help you adapt and make the most of the current situation:

Seamless communication

Zoom, GoToMeeting, BlueJeans and Google Meet/ Hangouts are some great tools to help with your daily/ weekly calls. The one thing I personally like about Zoom is the ability for multiple participants to share their screen simultaneously and annotate on their screens.

Project management

Regardless of the situation that we are in, project management has always been a pain point; a lot of us rely on e-mails and excel sheets to track project deliverables and status. We’ve always preferred tools like Monday, Basecamp and Asana to track projects and workflows effectively.

All files in one place (on the cloud)

It’s more imperative than ever to make sure files are accessible across teams. This minimises the back and forth on e-mails to figure out where they are and who’s editing them. It further improves productivity across teams. Get your teams on Box or Dropbox!

Team communication

Real-time communication has never been better. With Slack you can create channels for each team, organised by topics, projects, etc.

Happy hour!

Having said all of this, all work and no play will definitely lead to burnout, frustration and reduced productivity. Teams need to let off some steam every once in a while. Luckily, there are a number of online games/ apps that can be accessed and played as a team, while on a video conference call. So, schedule that happy hour with your team on a Friday evening with tools such as Houseparty, get everyone to pop open a beer and let their hair down. Also, apps such as Psych are great team building exercises.

While we all are in this pandemic situation together, let’s stay healthy (mentally and physically), calm, safe and, most importantly, have a sense of purpose — workwise and personally. As people world over work from their homes, let’s focus on communicating effectively, supporting each other, learning more, building skills, and bringing out the best in ourselves personally and professionally.

The author is co-founder & CEO, AdLift

