How democratising access to AI will yield efficient growth marketing

With codeless AI, access to rapid growth marketing experiments and strategies are becoming a reality for brands across the world

By Neel Pandya

Can you imagine travelling without Google Maps? Remote work without Zoom or Teams? Conversations without Facebook or WhatsApp? Online payments without Gpay? Definitely, not.

So, why does AI in marketing still sound alien to many? Before widespread use and awareness about AI, artificial intelligence was treated as an experiment that only scientists or coders would muddle with. It was out of commercial reach and remained only within the realms of academia. Due to this, amongst other factors, AI began to be viewed as a black box. Sure, it demonstrated great value and proved itself but the “how” of it remained a mystery that only data scientists could unravel. This could be one of the biggest factors that deterred its widespread adoption and usage.

Codeless AI in Marketing

All this until the advent of codeless AI. Codeless AI products have solved the “AI is a black box” issue by offering non-tech folks a playground to mess around with AI. It has, in the truest sense of the word, democratised AI. You don’t have to be an engineer, coder, data scientist or anything in particular to be able to access and use codeless AI products.

A codeless AI infrastructure is no less than an elixir for marketers who are sitting atop a goldmine of data that is humanly impossible to sift through. There is no need for AI experts to help work the products either. Marketers can deploy the AI systems with minimal effort and effectively watch their strategies play out in real-time. The AI can be switched on and off with a click of a button and more streamlined analytics and detailed reporting can be amassed.

Definitely, there’s a profusion of platforms that promise to aid marketers to work efficiently. However, what poses as an actual impediment is their siloed way of functioning aka organizational fragmentation. Most tools are focused on specific functions like performance marketing, creative analysis or bid optimization. On an average, a marketer juggles with at least 4-5 tools on a daily basis. However, what goes missing in the whole process is a sackful of meaningful data that can be utilized more effectively.

Codeless AI products offer robust tool integrations that help marketers make sense of all the analytics and data accrued on them, and helps consistently deliver high impact value to the consumers at scale.

The cherry on the cake

The codeless AI infrastructure provides grass-root level research, pico-targeting, top-of-the-range optimisations, and more – marketers have access to actionable and real-time insights further helping them to boost ROI across campaigns. The cherry on the cake is that codeless AI products make it easy for marketers to explore strategies, A/B test rapidly and in real-time, observe AI taking actions and build better strategies accordingly. All things that weren’t possible earlier when AI was the mainstay of “tech-sound” folks!

To sum things up I’d like to quote something one of our customers mentioned on our podcast, “AI opened thousands of new interests for us, enhanced our marketing operations and scaled it across campaigns. We’ve been able to reduce our CAC by 155 and increase our conversions by 15%. It’s clearly putting our best foot forward!” – Dawn Allen, VP – marketing, MyHealthTeams.

The author is CEO – APAC of Pyxis One. Views expressed are personal.

