How D2C brands can capitalise on the rise of social commerce:

By Vaishali Gupta

The digital era is full of wonder and we all are amased by how technology is opening up a world of possibility for us in different ways. Be it a start-up brand or a school student, its invasion has now turned into a seamless backbone of life where our wants needlessly rely on that single click on the phone or desktop screen.

It is this capability of digitalisation that has made direct-to-consumer brands today rise to success. However, the question arises whether all Indian brands are able to capitalise through the new age segments of e-commerce? E-commerce presence plays a vital role in maximising our growth, its characteristics of creating a direct line for our target audience without time and range constraints accelerates an extensive reach for the brand in a short frame of time. Besides, with pandemic multiplying the effectiveness of digital world, both brands and consumers have witnessed a drastic change respectively in their selling-purchasing patterns, e-commerce has turned into one unparalleled platform with a wide field that embraces every type and size of business and on the other hand, being confined to their homes, the use of social media and ecommerce have impacted the shopping behavior in consumers and resulted in the a massive spike in the usage of social commerce platforms like Meesho, Shop101, GlowRoad and Bulbul.

What is Social Commerce?

In simple terms, social commerce is the convergence of e-commerce and social media which helps brands use social media platforms as vehicles to sell products and services. Building on Instagram and Facebook as shopping platforms and marketplaces, social commerce allows buyers to directly interact with the brands of their interest through organic content

Why D2C brands and social commerce walks hand in hand:

Direct-to-consumer brands and Social Commerce provides a direct path to consumers without any involvement of physical retail and third party ecommerce partnerships, hence having all control in hands for the experience that is designed for the consumers.

Direct-to-consumer brands and Social Commerce enjoys the benefit of where their consumers are investing most of their time.

The evolution of D2C and social commerce is directly related to where the content savvy millennials and GenZ are present, be it Instagram or Pinterest, they both target the same age group.

How D2C brands can capitalise on the rise of social commerce:

Know what Consumers want? As a D2C brand, it is vital to know that experience and emotions are an important part of what you offer. Today as we spend most of our time on social media, we as consumers expect a shopping experience that is seamless, where we want to see a product and without much effort we would like to proceed into buying it. Social Commerce offers this start-to-end experience to your consumers as this experience of purchase without having been directed to another platform empathetically saves a bunch of their time and efforts, hence helps to build an emotional connect where the consumer knows that you value every ounce of their attention and presence.

Ensure efficacy and relatability in your communication: Build the trust for your products by engaging into content that helps consumers understand your endeavors in a relatable manner. For instance, mCaffeine’s audience has been keen to not just know about our products but also how effective the ingredients are to help them with their ongoing skin issues, hence we tend to create content through influencer marketing where through an influencer that they trust, they get to know about the product’s benefits at length, hence with this trust building process, there are also high chances for your brand to be referred by your consumers to their friends and family.

Authenticity is the key : Social commerce is a gold mine for Indian D2C brands, and we ensure its proper use by showing what we intend. For a product as a D2C brand you need to create a content that is to the point and shows authenticity, anything general or common can result in loss of interest, especially when the intention is to value their time and efforts. Your authentic content can be a line of reviews/customer testimonials, real life stories of how the brand/product helped consumers and Call To Action on why the product stands out in the market.

Social commerce in India is expected to go robust in the coming years so as D2C brands we need to ensure the above three points are integrated into our communication to further fuel our growth.

(The author is co-founder and head, brand marketing, mCaffeine. Views expressed are personal.)

