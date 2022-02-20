How conversational marketing is the need of the hour for brands

One-to-one interactions in real-time across channels have become necessary to establish long-lasting customer relationships and enhance the online customer experience

By Sahil Chopra

Hi, I have a product for you, and its unique propositions are… Well, conversational marketing is far from a dialogue-driven approach to marketing. The first dialogue is always with oneself, ensuing the question of how well you understand your consumers and their pain points. It involves talking to drive engagement and addressing how you commit to customer experience.

According to a study by IBM, nearly 80% of customer questions can be addressed via chatbots. One-to-one interactions in real-time across channels have become necessary to establish long-lasting customer relationships and enhance the online customer experience. As a result, Chatbots and several messaging apps have taken the front seat in sparking personalized conversations.

Conversational marketing takes information exchange between customers and brands to a whole new level by providing information tailored to the customers’ needs. Conversational marketing in today’s age goes hand in hand with automation.

How does conversational marketing lay a concrete foundation for brands

Multi-channel approach: Marketing is crucial for a business to reach its audience; it is the first step towards initiating a dialogue between companies and customers. Not long back, these conversations took place on e-mail and phone. However, today, several tools are available at business owners’ disposal to engage their target audience. From social media apps, websites to chatbots and voice bots, technology has empowered marketing by leaps and bounds and allows businesses to touch upon untapped potential markets by deploying tools that aid conversational marketing.

On the go: An effective conversational marketing strategy makes communicating with your customers seamless and straightforward. With technological advancement witnessing development at an incredibly faster rate, more and more brands rely on instant messaging services to encourage sharing to-the-point information with the client to win brand loyalty.

The emergence of new technologies: Every second, an updated algorithm changes how marketing works. Such ever-evolving technologies back conversational marketing, and that is how we have come far from sending e-mails and text messages to automated tools such as chatbots. Artificial Intelligence has given conversational marketing a 360° makeover by eliminating human intervention in the first round of interaction through chatbots and voice bots.

Personalisation: Every consumer needs a personalized experience. Conversational marketing puts consumers at the heart of it all by listening to them and making them feel understood. When brands reach out to consumers with content curated just for them, it engages the consumers on a personal level, just as in a conversation. As a result, consumers are more receptive to receiving and interacting with messaging that brings personalised offers. According to a survey, 71% of customers look forward to communicating with brands in real-time.

Building trust: The exchange of information between customers and brands creates a channel to identify users’ aspirations. This understanding of consumer behavior is not based on past data but real-time trends. As humans, we are driven by our need to socialize, and with the advancement in technology, we can do it way better than ever. We must take inspiration from offline shopping environments, with experienced salespeople engaging customers and understanding their needs to build trust. Conversational marketing serves the same purpose by fostering an environment of faith that generates a sale.

Enhanced customer engagement: A study indicated that 69% of customers prefer interacting with chatbots because it allows them to get in touch with the company quickly. Brands implement chatbots backed by artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve customer engagement across communication channels. Chatbots instantly reduce the waiting time and immediately respond to customers with correct answers and convey the brand essence.

Conversational marketing is a unique way to reach out and engage communities. It is at the core of building trust and efficiently communicating with your audience to prompt sales. With technology shaping advertising and its subsets, conversational marketing simplifies obtaining information in real-time across communication channels.

The author is founder and CEO- iCubesWire. Views expressed are personal.

Read Also: YouTube outlines new measures to curb misinformation

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook