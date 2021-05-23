How content designing and marketing plays a key role in customer satisfaction and retention

The primary objective of content targeting customers should be to not sell per se but create trust among consumers

By Narinder Mahajan

It is an undeniable fact that content is the key element for businesses to succeed. However, its role has evolved over the years, and now, it is important not only to garner audience attention but also help ensure customer satisfaction and retention.

We live in an era where the ‘customer-first’ approach is adhered to by all organisations and industries. The modern customers are well informed and hence they do not prefer engaging with irrelevant content. They don’t want their emails clogging with spam or their surfing to be interrupted by intrusive banners, ads, or pop-ups. There has been a major shift in their content requirements and preferences and they ask for global quality, relevant and creative content that is attractive and adds value to their life.

Brands have also understood that it is this relevant and high-quality data that will lead to customer engagement, which will further ensure customer satisfaction and retention. Hence, the processes of content creation and marketing it focus on just the same- to curate content that intrigues the customer, makes them engage and connects them with the brands so that they are satisfied and retain for long thereby ensuring that they become loyal consumers of the brands.

The role of content in customer satisfaction and retention

Customer satisfaction is critical in order to ensure a loyal customer base and increased sales. Consumers stick around with a brand, not because of its popularity but because they share a bond with that particular entity. They love and connect more with brands that understand their needs, demands, and interests. Hence, content creation and marketing play a key role in facilitating this connection between the brand and the customer. Therefore, if a brand envisions customer retention rates to be an all-time high, it is essential to curate the content catering to the needs and interests of the customers. It should be innovative, useful, and of high quality, should match the customer’s persona, mindset and should fulfill their purchasing needs.

Why businesses should create innovative content

Consumers rely on the information available online especially the content, to make their purchase decisions. Hence, brands should make efforts to educate and attract their target customers while they are in search of solutions and innovative ideas. It’s necessary to make one’s presence known when customers go looking for businesses in their areas of interest. Creating original, realistic, global quality and creative content serves just the right purpose- it educates, informs, and provides the customers what they are seeking for.

Brands can always play with the various formats of content be it creative video shoots, product explainer videos highlighting the USPs and benefits of your product, or infographics to attract customer’s attention and keep them hooked. The idea is crafting global quality content that radiates innovation, originality and realism so as to ensure your customers engage and trust your brand, and have faith that you are the one they can rely on for their specific requirement. They should be satisfied with your quality of content as it represents our offerings and if it is compelling enough, it can push the customers to purchase your product or avail your service. Hence, the content has to do all the talking about your brand and this can happen only when it is original, authentic, and useful.

Content for building trust

The primary objective of content targeting customers should be to not sell per se but create trust among consumers. This helps cement long-term relationships with them, and earning their loyalty in the process. Organic, original, and creative content can offer brands the opportunity to showcase to their target audience the creativity and innovation inherent in the company products.

Creating content that helps build trust between the brand and customer further paves the way for customer satisfaction and retention. Doing so will help brands foster long-lasting associations with their consumers. Humanising brands plays a pivotal role in positioning them as a trustworthy entity amongst their customer base. Once this happens, they will have faith and will be here to stay.

Summing Up

Acquiring a new customer is always fruitful and boosting for the businesses. However, customer retention is extremely important so as to attain greater ROI and enhance the brand image. Customer satisfaction carves the path for customer loyalty and retention. But the power to do so lies solely with the content. It is essential to curate global quality, creative and relevant content from the customer’s point of view and also market it effectively amongst the right target audience so as to ensure that there is customer engagement and that they stick around for long. Content that is intriguing, impactful, useful, creative, and of high quality possesses the potential to establish long-term associations of the customers with the brand which further instills their faith and they tend to associate for long.

The author is co-founder, ODN Digital

