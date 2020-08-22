How content creators are becoming a #newnormal for online brand promotions

Content creators typically leverage multimedia formats like audio and video, which can enable deeper, topical conversations.

By Sumedh Chaphekar

Content creators are modern marketing’s key opinion leaders and leveraging their social clout often creates a positive impact on brands. Creators and infuencers are becoming a #newnormal where businesses share their brand story from the creator’s point of view and use that authentic content in their advertising strategies.

To cut yourself a slice of the online market’s wholesome pie, as a marketer you need to drive more traffic to your blog and social media handles, where a content creator comes into the picture. Consumers trust content creators more than advertisements and other branded content for the sheer authenticity and personalisation with which they present the content. That is the reason why content creators consistently create authentic content that resonates and validates well with their audiences. Moreover, people look up to niche and specific creators for their genuineness and expertise. They not only engage with their created content, but they also heed their recommendations. This means that working with content creators can help you get more brand follows, engagement, traffic, qualified leads, and conversions.

Content creators are scholars of their art and are passionate about their work – they are like artists who like to amend their pieces to the highest point of zenith. They help your business to scale by leveraging the tools of digital marketing being blogs, vlogs, social media outlets like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. There is an ever-growing need of making it big in the online world and a content creator will help you do it.

So lets’s see the importance of content creators and how they are becoming a new normal for brand’s online promotion-

An immersive, sensory-driven approach to storytelling

Content creators typically leverage multimedia formats like audio and video, which can enable deeper, topical conversations and more emotionally resonant experiences than text and/or static images alone. They creation needs to connect directly with the audience and remind them of something they know of or can comprehend instatntly. They usually create content that provides value to their audiences such as tutorials, product reviews, or something that mentions your brand. This is to ensure that the content doesn’t look promotional and also helps improve the visibility of your brand.

Build connections through mutual interests

Content pieces produced by content creators often focused on establishing thought leadership, raising awareness, and generating positive brand perceptions, therefore, they are more likely to be viewed as worthy of the audience’s trust and recognition as compared to more product- and pitch-driven arrangements like digital ads. That’s why they are expert in developing connections through mutual interests and shared values and not sales goals.

Entertaining, valuable, and memorable for viewers

Branded content campaigns driven by content creators excel when it comes to capturing audience interest, but they also are well-suited to contributing to lower-funnel goals. In fact, a recent study by Turner Ignite and Realeyes found that they make viewers more likely to consider the featured brand when it comes time to make a purchase (compared to traditional 30-second ads). This means you will reach a whole new audience that might have never discovered your brand otherwise.

Cross-channel distribution capabilities enable on-the-go engagement

It is easy for content creators to publish branded content campaigns across multiple social networks, owned media properties, and other external websites. And, because they are fundamentally audio- and video-driven, these efforts are well-suited for primarily mobile consumption. They understand their audiences well and therefore, they create original and relevant content that their audience will love to engage with and share.

Fine-tune your marketing strategy and meet your business goals faster

Work with a content creator is not only ensuring that brands have a constant supply of content to publish, but it also benefits from marketing expertise and experience that may be way beyond your own skillset.

To sum it up, when it comes to marketing, it is usually the case that the more you put in, the more you’ll get out. So you can collaborate with content creators who will work with you to make sure your content marketing strategy aligns with your business goals. They will also help you to define what exactly you want to achieve from content marketing and can offer the tools and experience to make sure you get there. Also, they will make sure that your content production aligns with the rest of your marketing plan so you’re publishing content at the right time to boost your other campaigns and increasing engagement across the board.

The author is CEO of NOFILTR Group.

