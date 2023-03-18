How consumer-based marketing initiatives aid in creating brand identity

By Prerna Aggarwal

Having a strong personal identity is essential for any individual to stand out in a crowd. It is the combination of personal opinions, personality traits, tendencies, qualities, and a sense of individuality that creates a unique and memorable impression. Similarly, when it comes to selling a business, a formidable brand identity is the key to success.

A strong brand image helps to differentiate a business from its competitors and creates a lasting impression on potential customers. Thus, building brand identity is an integrated strategic effort and each element must be in link with the key message and business goals. This includes the brand logo, name, design; tone of the copy, and style. In addition to that, the composition of the products and their looks along with the brand’s social media presence plays a significant role in creating a powerful brand image. After all, it’s not what you sell that matters, rather it’s the way you sell that differentiates a business from others.

True value of brand image is hard to measure however; a powerful brand identity undeniably benefits a firm’s bottom line. For instance, companies with a dominant brand identity create excitement for a new product launch with a lesser investment of resources as compared to an unknown brand as they would require a bigger investment to make a mark on the same audience.

Role of marketing initiatives in creating an impressive brand identity

Marketing initiatives help to create brand awareness, build customer loyalty, and establish a positive reputation. Additionally, it can help businesses to develop relationships with their customers and create an emotional bond with them.

Brand identity aids brands in creating their own unique presence in the market which further creates a differentiating aspect of the company. It is imperative to understand that quality branding is essential to develop a loyal and strong consumer base. Any company’s brand design and mission should foster a customer relationship. This is the most critical part of creating brand identity and companies that understand this aspect are more likely to excel in the long run.

Consumer-based approach

While planning marketing strategies, we spend hours perfecting our ads and creating snackable content around our product. We put our heart into promoting everything that belongs to us. But as much as we care about our product, the priorities of the customers are elsewhere. Their life is centered around saving money, maximizing luxury, spending time with their close ones, and ultimately living happily.

So, if your marketing initiatives fall short in focusing on the priorities of the customer – all your efforts will fall flat. Hence, having a customer-based approach while strategizing marketing initiatives is essential for businesses to succeed.

By understanding the needs of the buyers, businesses can develop products and services that are tailored to meet their needs. This can help businesses to stand out and create an identity among their competitors and create a loyal purchaser base.

Additionally, a customer-based approach to marketing can help businesses to identify new opportunities and create more effective marketing strategies. By gathering buyer’s feedback, businesses can better understand the market and develop strategies to reach their target audience.

A satisfied customer is what a marketer strives for. Having a customer-focused approach to marketing helps to create a positive brand image, as customers feel that the company is actively listening to them and taking their feedback into account. And that is when a customer feels heard and valued, which ultimately leads businesses to long-term success.

The author is the chief marketing officer, Campus Activewear Ltd.

Also Read Aster DM Healthcare appoints Nitish Shetty as India CEO

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook