How Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk urges consumers to push the limits with ‘How Far Will you go for love’ campaign

The campaign urges people to #PopYourHeartOut and express their feelings with Silk

Mondelez India is out with its latest television commercial for its chocolate brand Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk for Valentine’s Day. Taking forward the brand theme of “Say it with Silk”, the “How far will you go for love?” campaign urges people to #PopYourHeartOut and express their feelings with Silk. This latest campaign will be rolled out on television with a video commercial as well as indulge in outdoors, digital and in-store promotions. The campaign is is conceptualised and executed by Ogilvy.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk and Valentine’s Day have a strong relationship going for almost a decade. With this latest campaign, the brand aims to nudge Gen Z to try and go beyond the usual and make it special for their partner. “Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has, over the years, helped many (young and old) to communicate their true feelings to their significant other. Having journeyed with the consumers, making each Valentine’s Day special, it was time for the brand to move the love game a notch up,” the company said in a statement.

According to Anil Viswanathan, director – marketing (chocolates), Mondelez India, the brand has witnessed great success with the #PopYourHeart campaign over the couple of years and is ready to take it into its third year. “As leaders of the chocolate category in India, we attempt to identify new occasions and offer innovative ways for customers to convey their emotion with our products. These simple yet impactful ways help us to stay connected with our consumers,” he added.

For Zenobia Pithawalla, senior executive creative director and Mihir Chanchani – executive creative director, Ogilvy India, the task was to make Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Heart Pop an integral part of every couple’s Valentine Day Celebration. In the film, the protagonist creates a magical moment which sets as a perfect background for the heart pop moment.

“We discovered young people don’t do enough to show the special someone in their life how they truly feel about them. This campaign encourages them to go the extra distance and make the special someone in their lives feel truly special on Valentine’s day. It sharply positions the brand as a romantic symbol and has the potential to turn it into a cultural icon,” Ganapathy Balagopalan, head, strategic planning, Ogilvy India, said.

