How brands reacted to the #JantaCurfew call

By: |
Published: March 23, 2020 3:07:52 PM

From Bharatmatrimony to KFC, MX Player, Amul, among others were some of the brands that took to social media

Companies released creatives around PM Modi's call and leveraged the #JantaCurfew trend to connect with their audiences. Companies released creatives around PM Modi’s call and leveraged the #JantaCurfew trend to connect with their audiences.

By Priyanka Gupta

As the country followed janta curfew on Sunday, as urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his effort to unite the country against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Besides citizens participating in the same as they stayed indoors brands too leveraged the situation. Brands took to social media urging people to stay indoors. Companies released creatives around PM Modi’s call and leveraged the #JantaCurfew trend to connect with their audiences. From Bharatmatrimony to KFC, MX Player, Amul, among others were some of the brands that took to social media urging people to stay indoors.

This isn’t the first time that brands have used social media to create awareness about the rapid spread of the novel Coronavirus. Last week Pidilite Industries which owns the adhesive brand Fevicol released a campaign featuring its iconic elephants that read, ‘Kal ke mazboot josh ke liye, aaj thodi door maintain karona’. Amul was another company to release a campaign featuring the ‘Amul girl’ that said, “Better safe than sorry”. Here are some of the top creatives from brands across categories:

https://mobile.twitter.com/bharatmatrimony/status/1241556859418316802

View this post on Instagram

Standing together in support of the #JantaCurfew.

A post shared by McDonald's India (@mcdonalds_india) on

View this post on Instagram

Stay home, stay safe. #SafetyFirst

A post shared by Cafe Coffee Day (@cafecoffeeday) on

View this post on Instagram

Standing together in support of the #JantaCurfew.

A post shared by McDonald's India (@mcdonalds_india) on

As more and more people go online, brands will continue to release creative on social media under moment marketing.

Read Also: Coronavirus Impact: From Grofers to Milkbasket, e-grocery players witness 100% surge in sale as demand rises

