How brands can provide the best customer experience

Delivering a smooth, seamless or frictionless experience to users is imperative

Like a helmsman ensuring a smooth ride for its passengers, brands strive to offer a great and seamless experience to their customers. But it’s difficult to sustain it for a longer time. How can brands provide not just ‘good’ but an ‘awesome’ experience to customers, get their undivided attention and keep them hooked to their brand?

Beyond ‘share of voice’

Things are no longer about share of voice. Given the rapid changes in technologies, systems and processes, consumers and their expectations are changing, too. ‘Share of experience’ is the new norm, and you need to consistently make efforts towards it to survive in the modern age.

Also, consumers come across multiple touchpoints and expect a personalised experience at every touchpoint; that too, an awesome one. Throughout the purchase journey, there are multiple thoughts and considerations going on in the customer’s mind. There could be stages where his journey might have some interruptions or ‘friction’. If there is a lot of friction in the journey/ process, the customer may drop out and move to a competitor.

That’s why brands need to create systems that can understand their users’ journey, predict places where they could drop out and provide the necessary assistance to move to the next level. Delivering a smooth, seamless or frictionless experience to users is imperative, considering the evolving nature of your consumers and their expectations. The modern consumer journey often starts and ends on mobile. Hence, brands also need to be particular about designing mobile experiences the right way.

Adding ‘awesomeness’

Ask yourself: what is that extra 1-2% that you can add to make the overall experience a great one? Consider how Lenskart introduced an AR feature on its website providing a frictionless experience of selecting the eye power, choosing frames from multiple options and quickly adding the product to the cart, and completing the purchase. The ‘awesomeness’ part here is the brand’s understanding that people often want to see how the glasses look on them and hence, the proactive provision of AR filter.

A brand needs to understand the consumers’ psyche at every point and figure out ways to enhance their experience without them actually having to say it out loud. This can be achieved by purely behaving like a consumer and experiencing the journey — understanding how a customer feels at every stage of the purchase journey, thoughts and doubts about whether the brand is right for him, before acting on the purchase. This is the typical ‘Feel, Think, Act’ model followed globally.

Now, to add that ‘awesomeness’ you surely need to tweak this model and add something extra to it. You need to add something during the ‘feel’ and ‘think’ stage. If you can take care of his feelings and doubts, and provide an apt solution, that’s where you build a great experience. So, the new model that we could possibly follow is ‘Feel, Think, Create Experiences, Act’.

Brands can use technologies and analytics to figure out where people are dropping out, the reason behind it and then act on it. ‘Frictionless’ is all about tools, techniques, speed, A/B testing, funnel analysis, goal analysis, checking and rechecking your hypotheses, testing continually to ensure everything is in place, the right way. However, for you to uplift the experience and make it ‘wow’ or ‘awesome’, your understanding of the consumers, predicting the pain points and proactively making efforts to resolve them beforehand is the key.

