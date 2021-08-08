How automated technology is brewing the digital marketing sector

Automating the marketing activities helps in making space to focus on making better strategies for customer acquisition and nurturing leads

By Yogita Tulsiani

Creating innovative digital marketing strategies is the key factor to succeed in the current scenario of cutting edge competition. Grabbing the opportunities at the right time can even make the small businesses flourish. Digital marketing is one of the strongest pillars in order to reach the target audience, irrespective of various factors including location, time, place, among others. The entire process drives on the in-depth understanding of market tools, customer behaviour along with the use of evolving technology.

Introducing the avenues in digital marketing increases the need for adopting tools and methods that can result in the efficacy of marketing campaigns. That’s why, to hone the marketing strategy, the business owners are using automated technology and mitigating human intervention to manage daily tasks. Automation comes as an indispensable platform in reshaping digital marketing activities that boost sales leads and business communication messages with personalised content. Additionally, it lowers the tendency of task repetition and delayed timelines.

Adoption of AI backed automated tool in digital marketing

Digital marketing for business is not a cakewalk. It is much more than making social media pages presentable. Businesses involved in rigorous digital marketing activities work to generate higher revenue at a faster rate while keeping the budget low. To achieve a high ROI with positive results, businesses need to align their team and strategies with technology. Marketing automation fulfills these tasks by simply integrating data and processes that automate marketing tasks.

Owing to the digitisation across sectors, the market of automation in marketing is witnessing a tremendous rise. According to recent estimates – the market size of global marketing automation was valued at $3.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $ 6.4 billion by 2024. The growth is backed by the companies increasingly using cloud-based marketing automation software and leveraging advanced technologies to enhance the customer experience.

The automation software is designed deliberately to help businesses streamline their workflows and monitor the progress of the tasks. It helps in attaining operational efficiency by allowing businesses to manage multiple channels with automated tasks. Further, it enables the marketing professionals to make effective use of practices that help in improving customer experience and driving the company’s revenue.

AI, automation and the future of work in marketing strategies

Automation works in two segments to execute marketing campaigns – completing mundane tasks by eliminating repetition through template-based workflows and integration of marketing channels onto a centralised platform. It further has integrations into dedicated platforms for email marketing, social media management, and data analytics.

Intelligent automation to improve time efficiency

Intelligent automation helps in leveraging automation through tools that help in expediting time-consuming tasks. This is essential for new-age marketers in keeping them focused on other important tasks that require human intervention such as developing innovative strategies and content. It clearly shows the transition of marketing tasks from hours to minutes leaving the staff to do what they are best in. This has improved the lives of marketers dramatically while keeping them focused and creative at work.

Effective significance in spending

When automation replaces human tasks, the spending on human resources is relatively less. The budget of the marketing is less tied up that can further be used for refining the team activities. The businesses that work on automation can put money in reskilling their people and raising the budget for employing better talent. Thus, it guarantees an overall increase in the ROI of the activities.

Pivoting lead generation

Leads are crucial for any business whether marketing through offline or online channels. Automating the marketing activities helps in making space to focus on making better strategies for customer acquisition and nurturing leads. Through automation, marketers can get insights related to customer behaviour and their purchase journey. This plays an important role in tweaking the marketing strategy based on the insights gathered. Further, the marketers can customise the follow-ups with customers in a more personalised and engaging manner.

Revamping marketing strategy

AI gives ample time to marketers in analysing customer behaviour and their purchase journey. Thus, the marketers can understand the customers’ pain points and build a customer-centric strategy. Additionally, they are able to create more personalised content to reach out to potential customers, process and nurture the leads.

Execution of marketing campaigns and measuring their success is critical in today’s data-driven world. The automated tools are extremely essential in achieving the marketing objective and achieve positive results for the business.

The author is MD and co-founder, iXceed Solutions

Read Also: How influencer marketing is casting a large shadow on digital marketing strategies for Indian brands

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook