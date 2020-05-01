How AI in marketing can move beyond personalisation

In the last few years, marketers have shifted focus towards the customer rather than product and innovation

By Ajit Kumar

If you are a marketer, you are likely asking yourself how well you know your consumers, employees and partners, and if artificial intelligence (AI) can be your secret weapon. I certainly believe it can, but it has to move beyond the current realm of targeting and personalisation.

In today’s mode of rapid strides and efforts to create digital connections, basic human emotions generally remain unfulfilled. Businesses are making choices about the digital frontier that many times do not truly factor in human values. This results in people opting for quick answers to narrowly defined problem sets, versus more sustainable solutions that take into account what they truly value. The rapid pace of digital change is adding up to these unintended consequences, which we call as experience debt.

Next level

In the last few years, marketers have shifted focus towards the customer rather than product and innovation. Spends on customer experience have increased by 71% over the last three years, and are expected to increase by 36% in the next three years. Chief marketing officers and the marketing function have turned to AI to optimise marketing and monetise. Where you spend the most time on a video, determines your subsequent search results, and you can converse with a bot like you converse with a person — all thanks to AI driving personalisation. What is not so common is the use of AI to drive richer content and context, to create stories that build empathy to connect with the basic tenets of human nature.

Walgreens launched the ‘Feel More Like You’ service by training its beauty consultants and pharmacists to help cancer patients manage the visible side effects from cancer treatment. P&G through its Shiksha programme supports more than 2,100 schools across India influencing more than 1.7 million children, paving the way for societal transformation. Such examples can become the norm.

High on emotions

Welcome to the next stage of human-machine interaction, in which a growing class of AI-powered solutions — referred to as ‘affective computing’ or ‘emotion AI’ — are redefining the way we experience technology. Unlike their machine forebears that set rigid rules of engagement, these systems will follow rules, reading your mood, intuiting your needs, and responding in contextually and emotionally appropriate ways. It’s no longer about where you spend the most time on a video; it’s about whether you were smiling or sad when you were watching it that determines your subsequent search results.

Using AI, technology apps are designing custom drinks and fragrances for fashion show attendees, based on emotional quotient (EQ) inputs. A global restaurant chain is tailoring its drive-through experiences based on changes in the weather. As part of their digital journey, a global bank built an app that has an AI-driven personalisation engine to deepen the relationship between financial advisors and their hi-touch, high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, resulting in significant usage uptick.

Research reveals that companies focussing on the human experience have been twice as likely to outperform their peers in revenue growth over a three-year period, with 17-times faster revenue growth than those who do not.

Organisations are likely to focus on embracing these technologies which provide deeper insights into human behaviour and enhance their ability to anticipate and respond to human needs. This means enhancing AI from data-driven to content and context-driven, and pivoting marketing focus from just personalisation to authentic storytelling that connects at a human level. Marketers can then create emotion-led experiences coupled with human-centred design to craft authentic stories that connect the brand purpose with human values, eliminating the risk of experience debt.

The author is leader, Deloitte Digital, Deloitte India

