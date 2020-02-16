How a luxury brand should carve a niche for itself

The way we communicate a brand is the basis for who the brand is, who the customer is and how one perceives the brand

By Nibhrant Shah

Each customer is unique but when it comes to marketing, everyone is more or less the same. People respond to things in very similar ways which is why branding has become such a big industry. You can convince a customer of what you can offer them and showcase an experience through a few images and strong language before they even touch or feel the product. The way we communicate a brand is the basis for who the brand is, who the customer is and how one perceives the brand.

When it comes to the luxury space, branding and communication matters much, much more than most other situations. For example, you can make your product look more or less luxurious based on the kind of photography, typography, design and language that you use. The luxury industry is built on this kind of façade, of looking superior to those around it based partially on the offering but a lot on the way this is communicated. Oftentimes, marketing puffs up what is on offer and the company fails to deliver. This is where the intuition and experience of customers comes into play.

Living in a world where we are becoming increasingly savvy about social media, advertising and what looks fake vs what is real; the customer is able to discern between a true luxury brand and a brand that is simply faking it. When it comes to Isprava, we’ve always maintained a certain tonality and use real images of our homes and destinations in order to showcase what we do. There are many brands in the same space who use their own approach, with each one trying to put forward what their brand stands for. For some it may be community while for others it may be a specific target market.

When it comes to looking at your own sector, the luxury space does not live by the same rules as others. If there is an economic downturn, the luxury market is not the first to be affected because its consumers are not always the people being most affected. It’s unfortunate but it is the ones who can afford to spend money on luxury goods who do so no matter what state the economy is in. The idea is to keep your customer engaged and pushing your idea in a way that makes them feel like they necessarily want it, even if they don’t really need it.

Success in the luxury space lies in the experience and persona that you provide. It starts with the image that you build for yourself, but if this isn’t backed up by a strong offering, you won’t see any long-term success. By staying true to who you are, identifying your customer and promoting what you do best, is the ideal way to grow and expand.

The author is founder and CEO, Isprava and Lohono Stays

Read Also: Top marketing trends to be observed in the travel industry in 2020