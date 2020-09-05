How ​Influencer marketing will help build customer trust during Covid

As each one of us is restricted to our homes for the foreseeable future, many brands have started to pull their more traditional advertising.

By Neel Gogia

The pandemic has changed the communication messaging and marketing plans for almost every brand; every business is affected in some manner and is trying to do activities which can help them regain their business and reinforce customer trust. From hotels, real-estate, automobile, e-commerce, manufacturing sector, aviation, textile to every other industry, everyone witnessed unexpected circumstances and some substantial change.

There’s no deadline for when this fear of Covid-19 shall end, therefore slowly brands need to work on rebuilding the trust which they earlier had. This cannot happen over-night, but with necessary steps one has to start this process and begin communication with their customers. We believe influencer marketing will be playing an important role in helping brands solve this problem.

What is influencer marketing?

In simpler words, if you are a brand and I tell you that you can get brand- awareness, build trust, get conversions, brand-salience, get great reusable content and reach out to a targeted audience all via one single content piece. That’s what influencer marketing is. Every piece of content provides different solutions to a brand, there’s hardly any other form of digital marketing method which can beat this.

Why influencer marketing provides such amazing results?

Social media usage is at its peak and what do we watch at social media? It’s mostly influencers/content creators who are creating relatable & authentic content to engage with their audience in different ways. People follow influencers for different reasons. Considering examples from this lockdown, people watched:

How to bake a cake at home

How to get fit, no equipment workout

Best work from home attire

Comedy sketches to pass the boredom

Get daily news updates

We don’t even realise how after a while we start sharing a strong connection and trust with these influencers. This plays an important part in helping brands get the amazing results which I mentioned earlier.

Additionally, every successful influencer has built up their community of devoted and engaged followers which is perfect for brands to tap into. Often, when brands are marketing their product or services, their aim is to make a community around their brand. With influencer marketing, this effort has already been done for the brands.

How have brands been using this opportunity to collaborate with right influencers?

It is important for brands to collaborate with apt influencers who create the right content and meet their objective to build customer trust. We have seen brands from industries like automobile, tech, travel, fashion, personal care executing various successful influencer marketing campaigns recently. An interesting thing which I noticed during this period is how conventional brands are showing interest and participating in this new form of marketing. Various industries like real-estate, aviation are some of the new entrants who we can expect will be using influencers to regain their trust and achieve their marketing objective via influencer marketing.

As each one of us is restricted to our homes for the foreseeable future, many brands have started to pull their more traditional advertising. In the present environment, it is logical to transfer these budgets into digital marketing efforts. Though, markets will take time to recover from the pandemic and it’s a long journey. But this is the right time to start and build some connection with the customers. Only time can tell how well the trust has been rebuild. Brands shall be focusing on their services and how they have adapted to the new normal with new norms.

The author is the co-founder of IPLIX Media.

