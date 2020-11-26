Housejoy launches its brand mascot ‘Joe’

Housejoy has also given its logo a new identity to represent the brand ideology of being ‘home of the experts’

Tech-driven construction, renovation, interiors and home maintenance company Housejoy, has unveiled its brand mascot Joe. The mascot is a juxtaposition of human and technology – a superhero with super skills – as also an intelligent play on the latter half of the brand name.

Joe will be Housejoy’s unifying factor across its two separate verticals and 20 plus services and enable seamless and out-of-the-box communication and brand messaging, further resulting in better ROI, the company said in a statement. “He embodies the common man who despite his unique and rare attributes is still perceived to be ordinary, just like the daily workers who are the true contributors to our economy. In a country like India, it is the workers including carpenters, plumbers, etc. who keep things moving and are no average Joe,” Housejoy said.

Housejoy’s business is built on the expertise of working-class heroes like plumbers, construction workers, beauticians, and several others, Sanchit Gaurav, founder and CEO, Housejoy, said. “We wanted a mascot who embodies their skills and eagerness to help on the one hand and Housejoy’s tech-enabled services on the other. This is how Joe came into being. With Joe as our mascot, not only will our messaging be more targeted but also enable a top-of-mind recall for our services. The mascot will also help improve engagement and make Housejoy the go-to brand for any maintenance or construction needs,” he added further.

Alongside the launch of Joe, Housejoy has also given its logo a new identity to represent the brand ideology of being ‘home of the experts.’ The home symbolizes all the services the brand undertakes including construction, renovation, interiors. The circle represents Housejoy’s constant presence. The logo also has derivatives of the color red which is considered powerful, energetic, and passionate, representing the pulse of the company, Housejoy said.

Read Also: Chimp&z Inc bags the integrated mandate of plant-based meat brand ‘Blue Tribe’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook