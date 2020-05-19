Housejoy appoints Gaurav Joshi as senior vice president, growth and strategy

Joshi has previously worked with consultancy firms including PricewaterhouseCoopers, HP India, and IBM India

Home construction and management company Housejoy has appointed Gaurav Joshi as their senior vice president – Growth and Strategy. In his new role, Joshi will lead the business excellence and growth-related initiatives at Housejoy, with the aim of making the brand a one-stop-shop in the Indian construction and home services industry.

With over 15 years of industry and consulting experience, Joshi has worked with premium consultancy firms including PricewaterhouseCoopers, HP India, and IBM India. He also holds a rich experience in the real estate sector with leading names such as Kalpataru, Sobha, Akshaya and Kolte-Patil developers. According to Sanchit Gaurav, founder and CEO, Housejoy, Gaurav brings rich experience and immense expertise in growth and strategy, both of which will be crucial in catapulting Housejoy towards becoming a household name. “A growth-oriented professional, Gaurav’s eye for detail and his diligence will help the brand achieve great success. During these unprecedented times, it is important for the leadership team in any company to stay resilient to ensure business continuity and growth. Gaurav’s appointment is a step in this direction.”

Joshi’s areas of expertise include business strategy, operations improvement, cost optimization, business transformation, business excellence, organization restructuring and business process reengineering. As a veteran in the growth and strategy domain, he brings to the table the requisite skills, competencies and rich industry experience needed to formulate robust and sustainable growth strategies. “I hope to utilize my experience in growth and strategy to enable the brand to emerge as the one-stop-shop in all the areas that it works in,” Gaurav Joshi, senior vice president- Growth and Strategy, Housejoy, added.

Founded in 2015, Housejoy and their services begin right from the approval stage till the completion and handover of a house. Their core offerings include home construction, renovation, interior design. In addition to this, Housejoy also provides 360-degree maintenance services such as home cleaning, repairs, painting, and appliance installation. Housejoy has so far raised investment to the tune of $30.2 million from investors such as Amazon, Matrix Partners, Growth Story, Vertex Ventures, Qualcomm, and Ru-Net Technology Partners.

