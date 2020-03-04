Prior to this, he was the chief marketing officer at Wonderchef Home Appliances.

Housejoy appoints Arpan Biswas as vice president marketing. In his new role, Biswas will be responsible for all marketing and project execution related activities and will aim to steer the business towards growth. Before this, he was the chief marketing officer at Wonderchef Home Appliances. Some of his key responsibilities at Housejoy will include developing and implementing a cohesive marketing plan to increase brand awareness, setting current and long-term goals for internal teams, designing and reviewing the marketing budget, scalable project operations, and client, stakeholder management, among others.

With over 10 years of experience, Arpan Biswas is adept at traditional and digital marketing. He has held senior positions with companies such as Tata Motors, Britannia Industries Ltd, Piramal Realty, and the LODHA group.

“Arpan Biswas brings immense expertise in the area of marketing and strategy as he has a penchant for doing things differently, and with him on board we hope to achieve great success,” Sanchit Gaurav, founder and CEO, Housejoy, said.

According to Arpan Biswas, vice president marketing, Housejoy, his experience in marketing strategy and scaling up operations, among other things, will help in making the company a go-to brand in the times to come.

Further, throughout his career trajectory, Biswas has gained experience in developing propositions, GTM strategy, campaigns, communications, pricing, media strategy and promotions based on competition mapping and micro-market analysis. He aims to leverage these to make Housejoy a brand to reckon with and strengthen its standing as a one-stop-shop for all construction-related needs.

Housejoy started in 2015 and their services begin right from the approval stage till the completion and handover of a house. Their core offerings include home construction, renovation, interior design. In addition to this, Housejoy also provides 360-degree maintenance services such as home cleaning, repairs, painting, and appliance installation.

Housejoy has so far raised investment of $30.2 million from investors such as Amazon, Matrix Partners, Vertex Ventures, Qualcomm, and Ru-Net Technology Partners. The company is working towards becoming the largest tech-enabled platform for construction and renovation in India. They are currently doing over 50 projects a month with plans to scale up to over 150 projects in the next six months.

