House of Cheer offers Employee Voice 24/7 platform free to all Indian companies for six months

House of Cheer, a company promoted by Raj Nayak, has announced that it is making available one of its service, tech-enabled Employee Voice 24/7 platform, to small, medium and large companies, free of cost. Launched under the happyness.me brand, Employee Voice 24/7 will be offered to every company (small, medium and large) across India for an extended period of six months.

Employee Voice 24/7 empowers C-Suite leaders to listen to their people to better understand, in real time, how they are feeling. Across all organisations, the service will enable every single employee to anonymously share how she/he is feeling at any given point of time, 24/7, even multiple times a day.

The platform will organise all individual employee feedback into a unique dashboard with actionable insights that can inform and empower leadership to improve communication for employee well-being.

According to Namrata Tata, managing partner, House Of Cheer, the world is still in the throes of the worst global disaster in living human memory, and the pandemic has impacted lives in unimaginable ways. “As companies and their employees struggle to overcome the challenges, it is an undisputable fact that at all times, the state of mind of employees has an important bearing on both – their own happiness, and the performance and fortunes of the company. We have rolled out this free service to encourage organisations to connect with their people on a real-time basis,” she added on the initiative.

Tata further encouraged leaders of every organisation, regardless of size, to make the Employee Voice 24/7 service a partner in their growth efforts. “Because communication is a two-way street, and you need to hear from your people, just as much as they need to hear from you,” she stated.

