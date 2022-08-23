Hotstuff and Genesis collaborate to work on the digital mandate of Goeld Frozen Foods

Hotstuff Medialabs and Genesis Film Production Pvt. Ltd. have joined hands to work on the brand and social media mandate for Goeld Frozen Foods. According to the company, while the brand’s transition and evolution will take place gradually and strategically, the mandate for digital and social media will be aggressive. Hotstuff and Genesis intends to take the brand digitally across platforms, focusing on product awareness and brand promotion that would eventually promote the offtake, both online and offline.

According to Prahlad Kakkar, founder and director, Genesis, what makes Goeld Frozen Foods brand stand out from the others in the category, is its unique attributes to Indian’s diverse food cultures, offering the basics in staples to the exotic in snacking. “We do have a lot in store for the brand which will be rolled out strategically through the year, the ad film being the big highlight to watch out for,” he added.

Goeld is an entirely vegetarian frozen food brand that uses freezing technology to preserve all the nutrients, flavour, and texture of the food. Mac and cheese pops, Dilliwalli Dal Aloo Tikki, Oozy Cheese corn bites, are just a few of the alternatives available in the product line-up. Lachha Paratha, a Premium Malabar Paratha, and other Indian breads are also among the specialties of Goeld. With such a broad variety,

Team Genesis and Hotstuff as a collaborator have solutions to all the marketing and promotional needs, Archit Goel, director, Goeld Frozen Foods, said. “We as a brand and organisation, are looking for a huge game, and after meeting the team at Genesis and Hotstuff, I knew that these are the individuals who can make my goal of a clean label frozen food brand a reality while also making it simple for consumers to understand. I am sure that with the talent on board, we are going to work together for a longer period of time to create something,” he highlighted.

Goeld is a brand that aims to emphasise its unique qualities to many culinary cultures. With the purpose of digitally disseminating its specialties among customers, it seeks to offer a variety of items to its clientele while also taking part in many industries. With this mandate Hotstuff is looking to cement their place as a leading media agency that has the experience and expertise to work across verticals.

