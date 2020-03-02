Hotstar promises free entertainment to Tier II and III markets

With this campaign, Hotstar aims to bring into the limelight its free content library.

OTT streaming app Hotstar recently initiated a 360 degree marketing campaign for its Hindi-speaking markets with ‘Hotstar ka vaada, free entertainment sabse zyada.’ In order to promote the campaign and garner a wider reach, Hotstar will leverage various mediums including OOH billboards and wall paintings across 80 small towns in India along with a branded mobile marketing canter van campaign which will travel across 30 cities for a month, conducting roadshows across 150 congregation points.

According to the streaming app, the scope of video consumption in India has evolved with Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities driving over 60% share of the entertainment content consumption in 2019. Yet, the majority of the audiences in these cities do not have access to high quality entertainment and therefore are restricted to reruns and outdated content.

With this campaign, Hotstar aims to bring into the limelight its free content library. According to Varun Narang, chief product officer, Hotstar, the next wave of growth for OTT platforms will come from smaller cities as adoption picks up. In fact, non-metros today outstrip metros in terms of video consumption. “Through this campaign, our endeavor is to engage with our audiences further in Hindi-speaking markets and take digital video consumption to new frontiers,” he elaborated.

The campaign will be directed towards Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets through television, print and on-ground activations featuring a billboard spanning 10000 sq. ft. “We see a huge opportunity in building awareness and encouraging trial across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities around our vast and high quality library of free entertainment, and thereby, enabling a behavior shift towards online video consumption,” said Sidharth Shakdher, EVP and business head, Hotstar.

According to Shakder, the OTT platforms’s free content will unlock a new world of entertainment for this audience which currently has to settle for outdated reruns on a limited set of channels.

