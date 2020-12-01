Horlicks Protein Plus brings Akshay Kumar on board as its new brand ambassador

Akshay Kumar is seen endorsing the brand in a new television commercial (TVC)

Hindustan Unilever Limited has appointed bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador of its adult nutrition brand, Horlicks Protein Plus. The actor is seen endorsing the brand in a new television commercial (TVC). In the TVC, Akshay Kumar, is shown highlights the issues of an urban Indian adult, whose typical diet also proves to be insufficient in providing high quality protein or is heavily dependent on non-vegetarian options. The campaign has been conceptualised by FCB India.

Through the TVC, the brand aims to spread awareness regarding protein deficiency. There is a need to move to the next frontier in the battle for an optimal protein intake and the relaunch of Horlicks Protein Plus, adult nutrition brand, is a step towards the initiative, Sudhir Sitapati, executive director, Foods and Refreshment, HUL said. “The relaunch campaign’s central theme reinforces how Horlicks Protein Plus, along with milk, can help to meet the protein requirements for adults thus providing nearly 30% of an individual’s daily protein need. Horlicks Protein Plus contains a blend of three good quality proteins (Whey, Soy and Casein) and is scientifically formulated high protein drink that delivers 34 g protein in 100 g of the product,” he added.

According to Surjo Dutt, national creative director, FCB Ulka, when it comes to knowing what the body needs, especially after a certain age, there is no better fit than Akshay Kumar for Horlicks Protein Plus. He not only sets a high benchmark of exemplary lifestyle choices; he also knows the nutrition needs that are important for a fit and active life.

For Akshay Kumar, brand ambassador, Horlicks Protein Plus, fitness is not something that one achieves by just getting to the gym and putting in hours of workout. A wholesome life is a combination of rest, a healthy mental state and eating right with it. “Sadly, most people don’t have the right information about the diet they consume! For example, protein is thought of as just a body building supplement and the multiple other benefits of it are widely unknown. Horlicks Protein Plus, made with Milk and Soy has a blend of three high quality proteins which along with milk gives you nearly 30% of your daily protein needs. Together, both Horlicks Protein Plus and I are committed towards making India healthier by encouraging Indians to build their ‘Protein ka Routine’,” he explained.

