Horlicks’ new film talks about the need for stronger immunity amid tough times

With increased conversations across the world on the importance of supporting one’s immunity in order to remain safe amid the spread of coronavirus across the country, Horlicks has launched an immunity film highlighting how the brand can help support the body’s defences.

“Stronger measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 are being taken across the world and being responsible for one’s own health, is becoming more critical than ever before. It is crucial to maintain the everyday nutritional needs to ensure that we are healthy and continue to support the body’s natural defence mechanism,” the company said in a statement.

Conceptualised by FCB India, the television commercial captures the story of a husband who ensures that his wife, a medical practitioner, is getting necessary immunity nutrients every day as she supports those in need at this hour. As healthcare professionals across the world step out to save people amid growing cases of coronavirus, the ad also highlights how important is their immunity to continue to fight the battle.

According to Sudhir Sitapati, executive director, Foods and Refreshment, HUL, in our battle against this pandemic, it is crucial to understand what each of us can do at an individual level. “With this TVC, we aim to highlight the need for stronger immunity which is essential in these trying times. Balanced nutrition is important, especially when the immune system needs to be in optimal condition. Recently, we also committed to donating packs of Horlicks to all major covid hospitals in 12 key cities to help support immunity of health care workers and providers as they continue their tireless fight against coronavirus,” he added.

Caregivers are left with little or no bandwidth to care for themselves when it comes to nourishment, Swati Bhattacharya, CCO, FCB Ulka said. “Be it the quintessential homemaker or the ones now in the front line, battling the pandemic.” The film aims to address their needs as well as encourages people to support them in strengthening their immunity.

