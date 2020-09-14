Horlicks’ new campaign celebrates the confidence that empowers children

The TVC captures the unique experiences of children that shape them into strong and confident adults

Beverage brand Horlicks has rolled out a new TVC capturing the unique experiences of children that shape them into strong and confident adults. Conceptualised by FCB India, the story highlights the journey of childhood, which has now become more challenging than ever before.

In a unique moment of mother – daughter engagement, the film brings alive the fact that today’s stories should not be limited to the intrinsic physical growth benefits but to the courage and confidence that children display when they grow well.

“Particularly in the times we live in, bravery, and the values of care and protection are the core of well-nurtured children. Horlicks’ new TVC celebrates the sharp thinking of a daughter who has the courage and grit to handle the situation and comes through for her family,” the company said.

India’s nutrition journey is central to the growth of the country, Sudhir Sitapati, executive director, Foods and Refreshment, HUL said. “Nutrition is also the primary motivation that drives the mother, as a gatekeeper to the family’s health, so that the child can meet each moment with their full potential. Through this special film, we seek to celebrate the deeper meaning of growth that stems from courage and confidence. We truly believe that children, when enabled to their full potential, will lead the world through change and troubled times,” he added further.

“What does a child growing up mean to a mother? Is it the annual health check-up or do they happen in moments suddenly, unrehearsed taking her by complete surprise? This is a grown-up version of our old promise of taller, stronger, sharper children, now it takes it to the next level where the child applies it to life,” Swati Bhattacharya, chief creative officer, FCB said.

