Horlicks Diabetes Plus’ new film highlights the importance of fibre for diabetic patients

Horlicks Diabetes Plus has introduced its first TVC to highlight the importance of fibre for diabetic patients. The film showcases a concerned diabetic patient looking at reducing his sugar intake but is offered food items that seem to contain a high amount of sugar. While the patient is questioning the prevalence of sugar in various food items, the film also highlights the importance of adding fiber to one’s diet in addition to reducing sugar in one’s diet.

“India ranks second after China, with the prevalence rate of the disease set to double in the next 25 years. While diabetes continues to be an emerging threat with 7.3% of India’s population being diabetic and a further 10.3% being prediabetic, there are almost 1 in 2 diabetics that go undiagnosed. The major life changes that come with diabetes have also led to dissonance with consumers constantly looking for solutions to help manage diabetes better. Keeping these alarming figures and consumer needs in mind, the Horlicks Plus range, a set of specialised brands formulated to solve nutritional deficiencies, has forayed into the segment of Diabetes,” the company said in an official statement.

According to Krishnan Sundaram, vice president, nutrition, HUL, diabetes is equivalent of a pandemic and India is facing an increasing burden of it with 24 Cr diabetics and prediabetics. “We know that, nutrition and lifestyle can play a key role in its management. We are launching Horlicks Diabetes Plus, a supplement specifically formulated for at risk and diabetic individuals. With our communication, we want to educate consumers about the importance of high fibre for diabetics, and how Diabetes Plus which has dual blend high fibre fulfills 26% of your daily fibre requirement,” Sundaram added.

“When any one is pre-diabetic or a newly diagnosed diabetic, the immediate reaction is to cut down sugar. Our film opens with a middle-aged man worriedly asking about the sugar content of every food placed before him. But what starts out as being the correct thing to do, suddenly appears inadequate in the light of the Doctor’s announcement that high fiber helps manage Diabetes. This creates a perfect opportunity to introduce Horlicks Diabetes Plus which fulfills 26% of daily fibre needs. We hope it results in change in nutritional behaviour too – of not just reducing sugar, but adding fibre too,” Sumitra Sengupta, executive creative director, FCB India stated on the launch of the new TVC.

