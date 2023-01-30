Hoopr forays into B2B vertical; launches licensed music for brands, agencies and digital platforms

Hoopr, a music licensing platform, has launched licensed music for brands, production houses, agencies and digital platforms, thereby marking its entry into the B2B segment. The platform has recently raised $1.5 million in seed funding which was followed by acquisition of over 65,000 users across the country since July, 2022.

"Businesses today are adopting the mindset of a creator and taking steps to put out content that is relevant to their target audience on a daily basis. Considering the growth of the internet and the increase in consumption of video, a large chunk of this content released by brands or on behalf of brands is in the form of videos. Against this backdrop, the need for copyright safe music that is cleared across multiple platforms has emerged as a strong need.

“At Hoopr, we’re not only addressing this exact need but are also offering a diverse collection of music that is very diverse and as a result a perfect fit with different use cases and geographic sensibilities across India. We’ve also priced the product in a way that ensures accessibility across the board – from start-ups to large businesses. Furthermore, we’re also offering custom solutions for enterprises such as digital media platforms and brands.” said Gaurav Dagaonkar, CEO and Co-founder, Hoopr.

Additionally, the kinds of clearances needed for using music in a wide variety of scenarios – from ads to brand videos to influencer campaigns to films, are vastly different. Not using the right license can have grave consequences. This is exactly where Hoopr comes in.

Hoopr’s subscription for B2B platforms is structured in a way that ensures its customers don’t have to worry about royalties, copyright issues, etc. Crucially, this means that using music from Hoopr helps users avoid takedowns and lawsuits.

The clearance of Hoopr’s B2B licence covers platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Podcasts, Tiktok, and other avenues such as radio, TV, and OTT. Further, it allows usage of licensed music in live commerce and on influencer-led videos.

