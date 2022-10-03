Hoopr.ai rolls out #HarGharCreator campaign to empower content creators

Music licensing platform Hoopr.ai has launched its new campaign, #HarGharCreator with the aim to empower creators in India. In an ad, a student is seen telling his strict father that he doesn’t want to be an engineer but rather a content creator. With the #HarGharCreator campaign, Hoopr.ai aims to change the way creators are perceived.

A creator is now emerging in nearly every home across India, and we want to help them find Indian music for their videos, Gaurav Dagaonkar, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Hoopr.ai, said. “Apart from individual creators, the music on Hoopr.ai is also being used by brands, enterprises, and OTT platforms, as it is cleared for use and free from any copyright strikes or takedowns,” he added.

Hoopr.ai had secured a seed funding of $1.5 million in December 2021 from investors such as Venture Catalysts, 9Unicorns, Inflection Point Ventures, Ashneer Grover, Sahil Barua, Anshoo Sharma, among others. The company claims to offer music tracks in Hindi, English, Punjabi, and other regional languages, featuring artists such as Monali Thakur, Ash King, Nikhil D’souza, among others. After going live, Hoopr.ai claims to have more than 15,000 creators using the platform including creators such as Ashish Vidyarthi, Tanya Khanijow, and City Ka Theka.

There’s an increased awareness about the need for sourcing licensed music since the awareness of issues such as copyrights has increased, Meghna Mittal, co-founder and chief marketing officer (CMO), Hoopr.ai, stated. “The creator economy is primed more than ever to grow, and look forward to supporting creators across India. Apart from helping creators, Hoopr will also enable music creators to unlock a new source of revenue for their music,” she highlighted.

The company states that India’s over 80 million creator community, comprising of vloggers, podcasters, gamers, filmmakers, live-streamers, and influencers create audio-visual content on a variety of topics. The company claims that around six lakh people make a living directly through monetary gains associated with the creator ecosystem and this will continue to rise. According to the company, the creator economy rose from $1.7 billion in 2016 to $6.5 billion in 2019 and to $9.7 billion in 2020.

Also Read: Prodigious India and Content Factory launch ‘Supershoots’ to help brands create volumised branded content in a single shoot schedule

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook