Hoonartek appoints Peeyoosh Pandey as global CEO

Consulting organisation Hoonartek has appointed Peeyoosh Pandey as the global CEO. The appointment is in line with the company’s aim at scaling its operations globally, driving deeper client and employee engagement while charting the roadmap for the next level of growth of the organisation. In his new role, Pandey will be leading Hoonartek’s growth through its next phase.

Peeyoosh Pandey’s proven leadership and extensive Global experience of building customer-centric businesses would provide the right ingredients for the organisation to grow and strengthen its position in the IT world, Amit Raj, on behalf of the founder directors, said. “We are looking for Pandey to be the catalyst of the next phase of Hoonartek working with our knowledgeable team. He has demonstrated his prowess in technology, leading business growth and sales, new business acquisitions, and building executive relationships. We believe his experience will help propel Hoonartek to emerge as the leading niche IT player globally,” he added.

With over 25 years of experience, Peeyoosh Pandey has a track record of building businesses from scratch. Before this, he was with Persistent Systems as SVP and head of APAC and MEA business for close to 13 years. His business included customers across BFSI, healthcare, and ISV, focusing on cloud, security, Salesforce.com, and digital transformation. “I believe Hoonartek has a supremely skilled leadership team and a business infrastructure. It has empowered enterprises globally through intelligent, creative, and insightful services for data integration, data analytics, and data visualisation. As the IT industry undergoes aggressive technological transitions, I want to make Hoonartek the superior choice of those customers who seek a trusted partner of vision, value, and integrity,” Pandey stated.

Hoonartek has a long list of Global and domestic customers such as Abrdn, STC, Experian Bharti Airtel, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI Cards.

