Honor India rolls out ‘Honor Rap Battle’ campaign to promote Honor 9X

The campaign garnered more than 3.3 million views across all the platforms.

Technology brand Honor has launched ‘Honor Rap Battle’ campaign by rolling out a series of rap videos created exclusively to promote its latest smartphone, Honor 9X. ‘Honor Rap Battle’ campaign was conceived by creative agency Mullen Lintas. The campaign highlights key features of the Honor 9X by adopting the rap style. In order to create a buzz and drive engagement, the video went live on the brand’s social media handle including Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. The campaign garnered more than 3.3 million views across all the platforms.

For Winston Lee, CMO, Honor India, rap, as a creative form of expression, connects strongly with the young generation. Using rap to highlight the various extraordinary features of the latest Honor 9X, furthers the brand’s philosophy of building a strong resonance with the consumers.

Honor X series has a legacy of disrupting the market through innovation and technology that gives its users far more value, Syed Amjad Ali, president, Mullen Lintas, said. Honor 9X was aimed to be a ‘Digital Only’ launch, targeting younger generation. “We introduced the ‘Rap Style’ videos for the first time in the mobile category ever. Rap as a medium brings forth the voice of the youth, questioning the established order at the same time. These videos were able to dial up the ‘extraordinariness’ and the unique features, making other phones look very ordinary,” he added.

Read Also: GfK strengthens strategic leadership in India

According to Sarabjit Singh, creative head, Mullen Lintas Delhi, Honor 9X was a new smartphone launch and the brief was to make the features stand out and get picked up by the TG. “In a super competitive smartphone market, we needed an idea that could be really buzzworthy and stand out while also getting our young TG to remember the feature set. Out of all the idea sessions with the team, we found that the rap battle idea could really resonate well with a young TG who also happen to be vocal and fierce about their favourite smartphone brands. One added advantage was that rap as a genre also has a very strong following. Not surprisingly, our partners at Honor felt equally kicked about the idea. So we tied up with relatively unknown, albeit promising rappers and collaborated on a series of videos where Honor was pitched against fairly well established competition brands. What followed was some really interesting content that got amplified with user generated rap content as well,” he elaborated.

Honor India also held a contest where the users had to review the Honor 9X smartphone in their own Rap style. Users posted their entries online, tagging Honor India social media handles with Honor India receiving over 350 entries.

Read Also: Google.org donates $1 million to Internews to fight fake news in India