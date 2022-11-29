HONO appoints Roy Joseph as the regional director of South India region

Human Resource (HR)-tech solution brand HONO has appointed Roy Joseph as the regional director for the south India region operations. According to the company, Joseph will be responsible for driving the technology-led growth of AI-enabled human resource management (HRM) solutions and services. Besides, he will focus on establishing a strong presence in this matured market, it further claimed.

Today’s business transformation is propelled by people-centric organisational change, and HONO aims to do this with its AI-backed HR tech solutions, Roy Joseph, regional director – south India, HONO, said. ” I look forward to being on board with the HONO leadership and crafting its mission to enable, engage and transform businesses,” he added.

Joseph has over 30 years of expertise in fields such as industrial relations, selection, compensation, organisational development, change management, among others. Prior to his current position, Joseph had leadership roles in large corporates such as MRF, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, and Jindal Steel & Power, among others.

According to the company, the announcement comes after it secured $5 million in Series-A funding in May 2022.

Roy is placed to build and grow the south India operations and drive growth in our services and product verticals, Mukul Jain, CEO, HONO, stated. “His joining is a part of HONO’s redefined strategy of expansion and strengthening the consumer experience in the region,” he highlighted.

