Honeywell makes key leadership transitions

Honeywell, today announced the appointment of Vimal Kapur as the president and chief operating officer. As per the announcement by the company, Kapur will succeed Darius Adamczyk as chief executive officer on June 1, 2023.

Kapur was named president and chief operating officer in July of 2022, and has been leading the creation of new solutions to help customers drive their sustainability transformations and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. As COO, Kapur has also overseen the continued integration of Honeywell Accelerator across the organization and furthering its adoption as an operational system for everything that Honeywell does.

Prior to his role as COO, Kapur served as president and CEO of PMT. He has also served in leadership role in HBT and various other leadership positions in Honeywell.

Speaking on the appointment, Darius Adamczyk said, “Vimal brings 34 years of deep knowledge about our businesses, end markets and customer needs. His ability to drive our key sustainability and digitalization strategic initiatives, along with his advancement of our world class operating system – Honeywell Accelerator – throughout the organization, gives him an outstanding platform to drive continued outperformance for our shareowners. Honeywell’s next operational evolution, under Vimal’s leadership, will be the incorporation of Accelerator and standardization of global business models to enable maximal performance in each business segment.”

Kapur graduated from the Thapar Institute of Engineering in Patiala, India as an electronics engineer with a specialization in instrumentation.

However, Adamczyk will continue to serve Honeywell as its executive chairman, as per the company. In his role as Executive Chairman, he will be focused primarily on supporting customer relationships, business development, and enterprise strategic planning, shaping the portfolio and global government relations.

