Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India hosts national road safety awareness campaign

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has brought its National Road Safety Awareness Campaign to Faridabad, Haryana, to stress the importance of road safety and promote a collision-free India.

From February 15 to 17, 2023, the three-day event took place at Modern School and attracted participation of over 2,500 students and staff.

“Children are the road safety ambassadors of today and future as well. The right knowledge on road safety at this age will develop their mind to be responsible road users. As a part of our National Road Safety Campaign, we intend to cover all walks of life to create road safety awareness across the country.” said Prabhu Nagaraj, operating officer, brand and communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.



HMSI said that the National Road Safety Awareness program aimed to make learning both fun and scientific, with a range of activities and practical lessons. Specially trained road safety instructors engaged with children aged 5 to 10 to educate them on the do’s and don’ts of school bus commuting and cycling. Meanwhile, 11-12-year-olds were taught how to ride their bicycles safely and given guidance on their duties as pillion riders, as well as the importance of safety gear on the roads.

For 13-17-year-olds and staff members, HMSI conducted a scientific theory session on road rules and regulations, road signs and markings, driver’s duties on the road, riding gear and posture explanation, and safe riding etiquettes.

Existing riders among the school staff had the opportunity to hone their riding skills through both theoretical and practical training on a two-wheeler.

