Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches its new campaign ‘Scooter bole toh Activa’

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has rolled out a new campaign for its scooter Activa. Titled ‘Scooter Bole Toh Activa’, the campaign aims to show how Activa has become a household name over the last two decades. The campaign is conceptualised by Hakuhodo Wyng (A unit of Hakuhodo International India).

According to the company, the main film of the campaign has lyrics with words from many regional languages – making it diverse. Conceptualising this campaign was a unique experience – the creative idea was hidden in the brief itself, but to dig it up and to shape it into a full-fledged campaign was a challenge the team took up successfully, Shobhit Mathur, managing partner and creative head, Hakuhodo Wyng, said. “HMSI wanted to show how Activa has been such an integral part of Indian lives that it has become synonymous with the word, ‘Scooter’. So we gave the campaign a very Indian feel – diverse lifestyle yet similar values, and common love for Activa,” he added.

The campaign aims to highlight the nation’s cultural diversity and richness with many languages, regions and ethnicities of India and the role of Activa in people’s lives – especially the youth. It emphasises on how people vary in other aspects of life, however when it comes to defining a scooter, ‘Activa’ runs synonymously with everyone.

The campaign has been shot all over the country to show how diverse the customer base for Activa is, Saptarshi Sengupta, senior business partner, Hakuhodo Wyng, stated. “We have covered a very vast spectrum in terms of diversity to do justice to the love Indians have shown for Activa over the years. We have included people from multiple regions and age groups – especially the youth with their many life moments,” he highlighted.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is the wholly owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Company, Japan. Since its inception in 2001, HMSI claims to have grown to become India’s second largest 2Wheeler company with more than 50 million customers across India.

